Check Your Garage: 12 Scrap Metals Worth High Value Right Now

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Right now the scrap metal market is offering lucrative opportunities for those looking to turn clutter into cash. Whether it’s old electrical wiring, car parts, or outdated electronics, certain types of scrap metal can fetch a high price. Data was sourced from various scrap metal buyer sites to find the average price for the most valuable scrap metals. Here’s a list of 12 scrap metals that are currently valued highly and could be sitting in your garage waiting to be discovered and sold.

1. Bare Bright Wire

  • Average Current Price: $3.35/lb
  • Common Sources: Often found in electrical wires without insulation.

2. Copper Tubing/Flashing

  • Average Current Price: $3.15/lb
  • Common Sources: Used in plumbing and roofing materials.

3. Copper Tubing/Bus Bar

  • Average Current Price: $2.95/lb
  • Common Sources: Found in plumbing pipes and electrical bus bars.

4. Bronze

  • Average Current Price: $2.45/lb
  • Common Sources: Old statues, medals, or decorative items.

5. Clean Brass Radiators

  • Average Current Price: $1.95/lb
  • Common Sources: Typically found in older car radiators and HVAC systems.

6. Aluminum/Copper Coil (Clean ACR Fin)

  • Average Current Price: $1.55/lb
  • Common Sources: Common in air conditioner units.

7. THHN Cable

  • Average Current Price: $2.20/lb
  • Common Sources: A type of insulated wire used in building wiring.

8. Thin/Thick Cable

  • Average Current Price: $2.30/lb
  • Common Sources: Includes various types of insulated cables.

9. Insulated Cable

  • Average Current Price: $2.35/lb
  • Common Sources: Found in power supply cables and wiring.
10. 500-750 MCM (Bare Bright Inside)

  • Average Current Price: $2.50/lb
  • Common Sources: Heavy gauge power cables.

11. Memory Chips

  • Average Current Price: $6.50/lb
  • Common Sources: Found in computers, laptops, and servers.

12. Carbide Inserts & Shapes

  • Average Current Price: $6.75-$7.75/lb
  • Common Sources: Common in machining and cutting tools.

Bonus: Catalytic Converters

  • Average Price Range: $15 to $769/each
  • Common Sources: Part of the exhaust system in cars, they contain valuable metals like platinum.

Conclusion

Before you consider disposing of old metal items or automotive parts, check their potential value as scrap. Metals like copper, brass, aluminum, and certain electronic components can fetch a high price. Remember to separate your metals for the best return and consult with local scrap yards for current pricing, as metal values can fluctuate. Your garage or storage space might just be a treasure trove waiting to be explored!

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

