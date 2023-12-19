In Less Than a Decade You Won’t Be Able To Sell These 8 Items

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The future is always in motion, and with it comes the inevitable phase-out of certain products. In less than a decade, several items that are commonplace today might become unsellable, either due to technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, or strict regulations. Here are eight items you might not be able to sell in less than a decade.

1. Gasoline and Diesel Vehicles

With the global push toward reducing carbon emissions, gasoline and diesel vehicles are on their way out. Many countries have already announced plans to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles within the next 10-20 years. Norway, for instance, plans to ban the sale of these vehicles by 2025, while the UK has set a 2030 deadline. As electric vehicles become more affordable and infrastructure improves, the demand for traditional cars will plummet, making them virtually unsellable.

2. Traditional Landline Phones

As the world increasingly embraces mobile and internet-based communication, traditional landline telephones are heading toward obsolescence. The shift to smartphones and VoIP services, offering more features and flexibility, has significantly reduced the demand for landlines.

Within the next decade, it’s likely that these traditional phones will become unsellable, replaced by advanced, digital communication technologies. This transition highlights a broader trend of moving from analog to digital in various aspects of everyday life.

3. Non-Electric Low-Efficiency Appliances

The future of home appliances is shifting rapidly toward energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Non-electric and low-efficiency appliances, such as gas-powered stoves, older refrigerators, and conventional water heaters, are becoming less desirable.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

This change is driven by rising energy costs, increased awareness of carbon footprints, and stricter energy efficiency standards set by governments worldwide. In less than a decade, it’s likely these less efficient appliances will be unsellable, as consumers and regulations favor high-efficiency, electric, and smart appliance options that are more sustainable and cost-effective in the long run.

4. Non-Smart Mobile Phones

The smartphone revolution has made non-smart mobile phones, or “feature phones,” increasingly obsolete. While there’s still a niche market for these devices, advancements in smartphone technology and decreasing prices are steadily eroding this segment. In a decade, the demand for non-smart phones is likely to be negligible, rendering them unsellable in most markets.

5. Wired Charging Cables

As wireless charging technology improves and becomes ubiquitous, the need for wired charging cables will diminish. Already, many high-end smartphones and devices support wireless charging, and this trend is expected to trickle down to more affordable models. In the near future, wired chargers could become redundant, replaced by more convenient wireless solutions.

6. Physical Media (DVDs, CDs)

The rise of streaming services for both music and video has drastically reduced the demand for physical media like DVDs and CDs. As digital content becomes more accessible and cloud storage more reliable, physical formats are becoming obsolete. In a decade, selling these items might be akin to selling cassette tapes today – a niche market largely driven by nostalgia.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

7. Traditional Watches

The proliferation of smart watches and fitness trackers is changing the watch industry. While luxury and traditional timepieces will always have their place, the average consumer is increasingly opting for smart devices that offer more than just timekeeping. This shift could make traditional watches less sellable in the mass market.

8. Fossil Fuel-Based Generators

As renewable energy sources become more efficient and battery storage technology advances, the need for fossil fuel-based generators is declining. In regions with reliable solar or wind power, these generators will become redundant, especially as governments push for greener solutions.

The Takeaway

The rapid pace of technological advancement and changing consumer preferences are constantly reshaping the market landscape. Products that are common today may become relics of the past, replaced by more efficient, sustainable, and advanced alternatives. Keeping an eye on these trends is crucial for businesses and consumers alike, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in a world that never stops changing.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates