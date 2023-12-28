6 Pennies from the 1800s Worth a Lot of Money

Valerie Loiseleux / iStock.com

Over the past 167 years or so, when the U.S. Mint struck its first smaller-sized penny, there have been numerous varieties, errors, grades, mis-strikes, mint marks and more that have affected pricing in coin markets.

It’s rare to find older coins in good condition. If you’re lucky enough to find one that survived, some coin collectors may be willing to pay large sums of money to add it to their collection. Here are some of the most valuable pennies from the 1800s.

1856 1C Flying Eagle Penny

The smaller penny wasn’t coined for circulation until 1857, but a few hundred proofs were coined for inspection by members of Congress a year earlier, according to the Numismatic Guaranty Company. The 1856 coin was minted in Philadelphia with an extremely low mintage of 634. CoinTrackers.com estimates a penny in average conditions to be worth $8,000, and one in mint state could be valued at $25,000.

Auction record: $172,500

1864 1C L on Ribbon, RD

The 1864 Indian Head penny has an “L” on the ribbon behind the Indian Head and next to the bottom feather. A coin in good condition is worth $68, and uncirculated is around $519. According to USA Coin Book, a Proof coin can be worth $34,788 or more.

Auction record: $34,075

1871 1C, RD

The 1871 Indian Head penny is part of a series of Indian Head, Shield Reverse coins struck between 1859 and 1909. A coin in average condition is worth around $60, while one in mint state could be as much as $875, according to CoinTrackers.com

Auction record: $60,375

1872 1C, RD

The 1872 Indian Head penny is another valuable coin and part of the Indian Head, Shield Reverse series. The coin was minted in Philadelphia has no mint mark, and CoinTrackers.com estimates a coin in average condition to be worth around $80, while one in mint state could be worth as much as $1,350.

Auction record: $126,500

1873 1C Closed 3, RD

You can distinguish the “Closed 3” variety by the 3 digit on the date, as it’s thicker than the Open 3 style. The ball serifs on the inner central part of the 3 digit are also closer to one another, which makes the 3 appear like an 8. A coin in average condition is only worth around $20, while one in mint state could be as much as $10,000, according to CoinTrackers.com. Proof coins are worth much more.

Auction record: $54,625

1888/7 1C, RB

The 1888 over 7 Indian Head penny is one of the most popular varieties in the Indian Cent series. The 8 digit was struck over a 7 digit on the date. You can see traces of the top portion of the 7 digit on the top left-hand portion of the last 8 digit. There’s also a small raised lump on the bottom of the 8. There are very few confirmed in uncirculated condition.

Auction record: $72,000

