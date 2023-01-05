Advertiser Disclosure
Misprinted Dollar Bills Can Be Worth Thousands — Keep an Eye Out for These Details

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Recession? stock photo
m-gucci / iStock.com

Every year, billions of dollars worth of U.S. currency are printed and engraved. In turn, once in a blue moon, something goes awry and there’s a misprinting. This happened in July 2016 when the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing sent a request to its Fort Worth facility to print a batch of dollar bills — the exact same request it had sent to its Washington DC facility in November 2104.

As a result, there are 6.4 million dollars out there with duplicate serial numbers (each serial number should be unique). Because these dollars are the consequence of a rare mistake, they’re worth far, far more than face value.

Here’s what to look for in one dollar bills:

  • The Series date positioned on the far right of the photograph of George Washington reads “Series 2013”
  • The bill has a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number which is located also to the right of the photo of Washington
  • The serial number ends with a star (*) and falls between B00000001*-B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*
If you happen upon one of these unique dollar bills, alas, you’re only halfway to triumph. You will then need to find one of the other matching misprinted dollar bills that is floating somewhere out there in the world in order to have a valuable possession — worth between $20,000 and $150,000, depending on the condition of the bills and the serial number, according to Wealthy Nickel.

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
