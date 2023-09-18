Advertiser Disclosure
4 Red Flags To Watch for With Quick Ways To Make Money Online

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Having a side gig or working as a freelancer has many advantages. A side hustle can be a great way to supplement your income and provide a financial cushion for rainy days. Freelancing also has many advantages, including providing the freedom to work when and where you want.

With the new workplace landscape that has emerged since the pandemic, gig workers are on the rise. But, alongside that trend, scams are also becoming more prominent.

Here are a few telltale signs of deception to look out for when looking to make money online.

1. Job Sounds Too Good To be True

As Copyposse explained in a blog post, if a company posts that they’re offering a questionably generous rate without clearly defining the scope of work or detailing what experience they require in detail, “as the old maxim goes — it’s probably too good to be true.”

2. Payment Method Not Clear-Cut

According to a “Learn Freelancing with Rimsha” newsletter posted to LinkedIn, one of the most prevalent scams in freelancing involves payment issues.

For instance, scammers may hire freelancers, assign them tasks and promise payment upon completion.

“However, once the work is submitted, the scammer disappears without providing compensation. Freelancers should be cautious of clients who insist on unusual payment methods or request personal financial information,” the article advised.

3. Refusal To Sign Contract

Copyposse advised no matter the amount of money changing hands, you should sign a contract, especially if you’re dealing with a client for the first time.

“Unless you know of the client well, have worked with them before and trust they will pay you, always get the project signed, sealed and delivered,” according to the blog post.

4. Requests for Free Tests

While doing a free test for a job may lead to being hired, if the process is excessively time-consuming, you should be wary. Freelancing and business tips newsletter Kominiti noted that something is amiss if a client requests more than one or two samples of your work.

“This is a common scam that many freelancers fall for, and it’s pretty easy to fall for such. While it’s crucial to demonstrate your abilities to a potential client, don’t give away too many free samples. Negotiate a price if you must give out a lot of free samples,” according to the post.

