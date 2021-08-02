8 Brilliant Ways People Would Use Jeff Bezos’ Vast Fortune

Affordable Housing (and Pinball)

MasterJon_3 also shared dreams that ultimately involve solving affordable housing problems for people in need. But first, they shared -- after speaking with lawyers, accountants and brokers -- that they'd splurge on a pinball machine. “I’ve always wanted one and that’s my extravagant gift that I would buy for myself if I ever had the money to burn.”

But after that, their eyes would turn outside personal desires to help others in need:

“I first want to work on a way to renovate old buildings and turn them into housing for the homeless. These will be nice living spaces for people in need. But it won't just be living spaces either. There will be a rec room/gym, a cafeteria, a daycare, therapy offices, an office to help people find jobs, and even a methadone clinic. I want to help people get back on their feet,” they wrote.

“When I see people down on their luck, I don't like myself because all I want to do is help but I don't have the finances to do so. If I woke up to find myself the richest person in the world, how could I not want to help everyone? I guess it's been a dream of mine to help people in this way. I want to make an impact in the world for the better.”

The comment only earned 1.3K upvotes, but also multiple awards from other Redditors.

