How Much Is ‘Loki’ Actor Tom Hiddleston Worth?

Tom Hiddleston, the British actor best known for playing Thor’s mischievous adopted brother Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for than a decade, is set to reprise the role in a Disney+ series named after the character.

Although Tom Hiddleston is hardly one of the wealthiest characters in the MCU, with that honor going to Robert Downey Jr. with a net worth of $300 million, Tom Hiddleston has done okay. The 40-year-old actor has already garnered a net worth of $25 million in his career.

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for his 2016 role in “The Night Manager,” according to StyleCaster, but it’s his role as Loki that has buffed up Hiddleston’s bank account. He made his big-screen MCU debut in “Thor,” earning $160,000 for the part. He earned $800,000 in the first Avengers flick.

His role in “Avengers: Infinity War” was small but significant, earning him a whopping $8 million. He also appeared in “Thor: The Dark World,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Salaries for these flicks are not available, but considering that Endgame made a record-breaking $2.7 billion in box office sales, it’s safe to say Hiddleston’s income was hefty. The Thor franchise also did well in the MCU, with the first film grossing $449.3 million, “Thor: The Dark World” grossing $644.8 million and “Thor: Ragnarok” grossing a whopping $854 million.

“Loki” is available to stream on Disney+ starting today. It follows the format of “WandaVision,” a mini-series that chronicled the adventures of the White Witch Wanda and her android husband, and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which starred Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. All three series seek to follow life in the MCU following the Blip, the event that saw half of humanity erased from the planet and then brought back five years later.

