Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

How Much is Laura Ingraham Worth?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

August 13, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Shutterstock (9437585j)Laura Ingraham speaks at CPACCPAC Conference, National Harbor, USA - 23 Feb 2018.
Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Shutterstock

Laura Ingraham, outspoken conservative talk show host and bestselling author, has amassed a net worth of $40 million during her career, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

See: How Rich Is Fox News’ Sean Hannity?
Find: How Rich Is MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow?

After graduating from Dartmouth College with a B.A., she began her career as a political speechwriter for the Reagan administration in the late ’80s. She then returned to school, earning a juris doctor degree from the University of Virginia Law School, Celebrity Net Worth reported. She worked for the U.S. Court of Appeals and later the Supreme Court as a law clerk, and then joined a law firm in New York City as an attorney.

Having written for conservative student newspapers in college, in 1996 Ingraham left law behind for a career in broadcast journalism, first working for MSNBC as a host. Later, she hosted “Watch It!” on CBS and in 2008 was hired as the host of “This Just In” at Fox News. Ingraham eventually earned her own show as a star host on “The Ingraham Angle,” which became the third-highest cable news program on TV and the most-watched in its time slot. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Ingraham earns a salary of $15 million per year at Fox.

More From Your Money

See: Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash
Find: Judge Judy and 9 of the Richest TV Hosts of All Time

In addition, Ingraham is a best-selling author who presumably earns substantial royalties from her books: “The Hillary Trap,” “Shut Up & Sing,” “Power to the People,” “Of Thee I Zing” and “The Obama Diaries.”

Ingraham owns a 7,869-square-foot home in Mclean, Virginia. The property, which spans more than 2 acres, last sold for $1.6 million in 2014 and is now worth $3.3 million, according to Velvet Ropes.

More From GOBankingRates

 

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.