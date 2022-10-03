Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much Is Adam Schiff Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol Hearing, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 21 Jun 2022
©Shutterstock.com

Rep. Adam Schiff (62) is an attorney and author who has been a U.S. congressman from Southern California for 21 years. He is a Democrat, and the Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He is a high-profile politician and has been rumored to be considering a leadership bid in the next Congress, per Politico.

See: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Schiff published his memoir “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” in 2021. It debuted on the nonfiction New York Times best-seller’s list.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

His yearly congressional salary is $174,000 per year and he has an estimated net worth of $1.4 million as of 2018, per OpenSecrets.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Education

Adam Bennett Schiff was born to Edward and Sherrill Ann Schiff in Framingham, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1960. He grew up in Arizona and Northern California. He was an excellent student and was the valedictorian of his high school class.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In 1982, he earned his degree in political science from Stanford University, and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School three years later.
He was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Los Angeles location of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for five years. In 1996, he was elected to the California State Senate. He was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2000.

Discover: How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
More: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Schiff married Eve Sanderson in 1995 and they have two children together.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for October 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.