Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (13050319v)Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attends The Sandringham Flower Show 2022Sandringham Flower Show, King's Lynn, Norfolk, UK - 27 Jul 2022.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock / Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 means that her son, Charles, is now king. Charles’ wife, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, ascends to the title of queen consort and will officially be referred to as Camila, Queen Consort.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Her net worth upon assuming that role is about $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Because Camilla is King Charles III’s second wife, it was no sure thing that she would assume the title of queen consort. But as the Washington Post reported, Queen Elizabeth II set the wheels in motion when she announced that she wanted Camilla to be known as “queen consort” when Charles became king.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Camilla follows in the footsteps of all previous wives of British or English kings in carrying out the duties of queen consort, USA Today reported. But those duties are fuzzy since there is no official job description or even official duties beyond supporting the king in any way she can.

The real duty of queen consorts throughout the centuries — giving birth to heirs to the throne — is not in play. King Charles III is 73 years old and Camilla is 75, and both have children and grandchildren from previous marriages.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Although the two were not married until 2005 — years after the death of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana — their relationship goes back decades. Camilla met Charles at a polo match in 1970, before either was married, according to Britannica. Their relationship grew close enough that many expected them to marry, but in 1973 she instead married Andrew Parker Bowles, an army officer and a friend of Charles. Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles had two children and divorced in 1995.

Camilla and Charles reportedly resumed their relationship while they were both married to others, which caused something of a scandal in the British tabloids. Even after Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, many doubted he would risk offending the commonwealth by proposing to Camilla. But after years of appearing as a public couple, their engagement was announced on Feb. 10, 2005, with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Camilla was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947, at King’s College Hospital in London, according to the Royal UK website. She was the eldest of three children and born into an upper-class family. Camilla was first educated at Dumbrells School, a co-ed school in Sussex, and then attended Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington. She also attended Mon Fertile School in Switzerland and studied at the Institut Britannique in Paris.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Camilla’s professional experience is minimal, though she did have an early job as an assistant at a high-end interior design firm called Colefax and Fowler. But that job didn’t last long because she “got the sack,” Oprah Daily reported, citing comments from a former colleague.

However, because of Camilla’s ties to the royal family — as well as her own upbringing in a wealthy family — she has never struggled financially.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?
Discover: What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth Upon Her Death At Age 96?

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

Since her marriage to Charles in 2005, Camilla has become patron or president of about 100 charities and regularly attends events to support them. Much of her charity work involves health, literacy, the elderly, empowering women, the arts and helping victims of rape and sexual abuse.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.