What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 means that her son, Charles, is now king. Charles’ wife, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, ascends to the title of queen consort and will officially be referred to as Camila, Queen Consort.

Her net worth upon assuming that role is about $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Because Camilla is King Charles III’s second wife, it was no sure thing that she would assume the title of queen consort. But as the Washington Post reported, Queen Elizabeth II set the wheels in motion when she announced that she wanted Camilla to be known as “queen consort” when Charles became king.

Camilla follows in the footsteps of all previous wives of British or English kings in carrying out the duties of queen consort, USA Today reported. But those duties are fuzzy since there is no official job description or even official duties beyond supporting the king in any way she can.

The real duty of queen consorts throughout the centuries — giving birth to heirs to the throne — is not in play. King Charles III is 73 years old and Camilla is 75, and both have children and grandchildren from previous marriages.

Although the two were not married until 2005 — years after the death of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana — their relationship goes back decades. Camilla met Charles at a polo match in 1970, before either was married, according to Britannica. Their relationship grew close enough that many expected them to marry, but in 1973 she instead married Andrew Parker Bowles, an army officer and a friend of Charles. Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles had two children and divorced in 1995.

Camilla and Charles reportedly resumed their relationship while they were both married to others, which caused something of a scandal in the British tabloids. Even after Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, many doubted he would risk offending the commonwealth by proposing to Camilla. But after years of appearing as a public couple, their engagement was announced on Feb. 10, 2005, with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing.

Camilla was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947, at King’s College Hospital in London, according to the Royal UK website. She was the eldest of three children and born into an upper-class family. Camilla was first educated at Dumbrells School, a co-ed school in Sussex, and then attended Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington. She also attended Mon Fertile School in Switzerland and studied at the Institut Britannique in Paris.

Camilla’s professional experience is minimal, though she did have an early job as an assistant at a high-end interior design firm called Colefax and Fowler. But that job didn’t last long because she “got the sack,” Oprah Daily reported, citing comments from a former colleague.

However, because of Camilla’s ties to the royal family — as well as her own upbringing in a wealthy family — she has never struggled financially.

Since her marriage to Charles in 2005, Camilla has become patron or president of about 100 charities and regularly attends events to support them. Much of her charity work involves health, literacy, the elderly, empowering women, the arts and helping victims of rape and sexual abuse.

