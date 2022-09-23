Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth As He Runs For US Senate?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13372656h)Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker participates in the start of his 'Unite Georgia Bus Tour' at the Lakepoint Sports Park in Emerson, Georgia, USA, 07 September 2022.
Herschel Walker, 60, is an American athlete, businessman and philanthropist who is currently the Republican nominee for the vacant senate seat in Georgia. He is in an incredibly tight and dirty race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Their debate which is scheduled for October 14 is gaining national interest.

His previous role in politics was as part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under former President Donald Trump from 2018 to 2020. He has secured Trump’s endorsement for this election. 

As the richest person in this year’s senate race, he has a net worth estimated to be between $29 and $65 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

How Herschel Walker Currently Makes Money

  • Renaissance Man Food Services – annual $100,000 salary from his production company
  • Sports marketing – $420,000
  • Veteran’s Mental Health Spokesperson – $330,000
  • Public Speaking Engagements – $400,000
  • Bank accounts and mutual funds – between $4 million and $14 million.
Walker’s Sports Career

While he was an Olympic athlete competing in the 1992 Olympic Games for bobsledding and he has also participated in MMA events and taekwondo, he is really known for football, which he played professionally for 14 years.

He was a running back who won the Heisman Trophy while in college and was named the MVP for the New Jersey Generals in 1985. He also played with the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He won many awards and accolades during his time playing professional football, and in the years that followed. 

Much of his income came from his time on the field. Walker brought in around $4 million between 2020 and 2021. He has a $100,000 salary from his business, as well as $420,000 from a sports marketing company and more than $730,000 from spokesperson or speaking fees. 

Walker’s Personal Life

Herschel Walker was born to Willis and Christine Walker in Augusta, Georgia on March 3, 1962, but grew up in Wrightsville. 

In high school, he played football, basketball and ran track in addition to being a good student. He attended the University of Georgia, where he was a three-time All-American. He left college before his senior year to play professional football.

Beginning in 1984, he dabbled in the fast food industry, and he launched Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999. He added more businesses to his portfolio under H. Walker Enterprises which was founded in 2002.

His charitable work often involves mental illness as he himself suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) as well as veterans help groups including the Patriot Support Program. 

Walker has been married twice. He wed Cindy DeAngelis Grossman in 1983. They divorced in 2002 and have one son together. In 2021 he married Julie Blanchard. While they don’t have children together, he has two other sons and a daughter from other relationships.  

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics.

