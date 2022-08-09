How Much is Liz Cheney Worth?

Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who has served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. She has been making headlines more recently for denouncing former President Donald Trump while serving as the vice chair on the January 6 commission.

Cheney’s team has been asking registered Democrats in her state to switch parties in order to secure her place in Wyoming’s primary election.

Cheney earns $174,000 per year as a member of Congress, and has an estimated net worth — per OpenSecrets, as of 2018 — of nearly $15 million.

She co-authored the book “Exceptional: Why The World Needs a Powerful America” alongside her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Liz Cheney’s Early Life and Career

Elizabeth Lynne Cheney was the first of two daughters born to Dick and Lynne Cheney in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 28, 1966. The family moved between Wisconsin and Wyoming while she was young, but split their time between Wyoming and Washington, D.C., after her father’s election to Congress.

She graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988, and in 1996, she would earn a law degree from the University of Chicago. She has worked for the State Department, and also worked as a consultant for Armitage Associates LLP, as well as for law firm White & Case.

She first ran for a Senate seat in Wyoming in 2014 against Sen. Mike Enzi, but later withdrew from the race.

Cheney has been married to attorney Philip Perry since 1993. They have five children together.

