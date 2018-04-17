Advertiser Disclosure
How Much is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mike Pence addresses National Conservative Student Conference, Washington, USA - 26 Jul 2022
JIM LO SCALZO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

It hasn’t been that long since former Vice President Mike Pence, 63, walked arm in arm with former President Donald Trump, but since he certified that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it seems like his connection to the famously wealthy businessman — and 45th President of the United States — has been quite rocky.

Given that Trump and Pence backed different candidates in the Arizona gubernatorial race, it doesn’t look like there will be a reunification anytime soon.

Pence’s future is unwritten, but Gov. Chris Christie did suggest that Pence may still be among a handful of potential names who may put their names on the ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election. However, since the Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake won the Republican Arizona primary, Pence may not have the backing necessary to beat his former boss.

Mike Pence’s Net Worth

Pence is a millionaire, but barely. He has an estimated net worth of $1 million, with most of it coming from his pension — which is worth around $500,000 per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2021, he signed a multi-book deal with Simon & Schuster that has been rumored to be worth seven figures, but specifics have not been elaborated on by Pence or his team.

While serving as vice president, he earned $230,700 per year. Prior to running for president, he detailed his financial assets filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. In 2017, Pence’s sole source of income was his approximately $174,000 salary as governor of Indiana.

Mike Pence entered the realm of politics in 2000, becoming a state representative for Indiana at the age of 40. He managed to be elected to his post six times, believing in a platform of “limited government, fiscal responsibility, economic development, educational opportunity and the U.S. Constitution,” according to his official White House biography.

In 2013, Pence stepped down from his post on Capitol Hill and moved back to Indiana — taking office as the 50th governor of the Hoosier State. He eventually returned to D.C. in 2017, but this time with a new address — Pennsylvania Avenue — thanks to his role as second in command behind then-President Trump.

Mike Pence’s Personal Life

Born on Jun. 7, 1959, in Columbus, Indiana, Michael Richard Pence was one of six children born to Edward and Nancy Pence. He attended Hanover College, earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1981, then moving on to Indiana University School of Law and meeting his future wife, Karen Pence.

During his time in college, Pence also became reaffirmed in his Christian faith — something that has defined his political career and “remains the driving force in his life,” according to the official White House website. Pence also has three children: Michael, Charlotte and Audrey.

Rachel Farrow and Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

