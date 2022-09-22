How Much Is Rand Paul Worth?

Sen. Rand Paul (59) is a physician-turned-politician who has represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for 11 years. He first made frequent national headlines during his 2016 campaign to run as a Republican candidate for the presidency. He and former President Donald Trump had an acrimonious relationship, but he now enjoys the endorsement of his former rival.

When Paul ran for president, the fact that his net worth of between $576,000 and $1.7 million put him in the minority of candidates, according to The Wall Street Journal. He brought in between $100,000 and $1 million from his 2014 book “Taking a Stand,” and his current senatorial salary is $174,000 per year. Prior to entering politics, his medical practice earned him $55,000 per year. His current estimated net worth is $1.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life, Education and Career

Randal Howard Paul was the third of five children born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Ron Paul and Carol Wells. He was born on Jan. 7, 1963. His father, also a physician-turned-politician, was a congressman who served 12 terms of office in Texas, which is where the family moved in 1968.

Paul began his studies at Baylor University before moving on to Duke University School of Medicine, where he earned his M.D. in 1988. He spent time interning at his father’s congressional office, then began his medical practice as an ophthalmologist in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1993. He only stopped practicing medicine after he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

He performed many pro bono eye surgeries while on medical missionary work in Haiti and Guatemala.

He married Kelley Ashby, a freelance writer, in 1990. They have three sons together.

