The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that.

The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200 million. California Rep. Darrell Issa is the richest, with a net worth more than 50% higher than that of the second richest. And three of the five richest members of Congress all opted not to run for re-election in 2018.

With midterm elections fast approaching, the list of the wealthiest people in Congress might be set for a little upheaval. But for now, here’s a look at the current richest members of Congress — with help from research performed by Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas

Net worth: $200 million

Elected in 2004 to represent Texas’ 10th district, Michael McCaul is wrapping up his ninth term in Congress. If you’re expecting an elaborate story on how McCaul came by the $200 million in his net worth, prepare to be disappointed. That’s because he didn’t really come by it. McCaul’s wealth was inherited by his wife, Linda McCaul, the daughter of Lowry Mays, founder of the company Clear Channel Communications.

The Mays family sold its stake in the company — now known as iHeartCommunications — years ago, but it has still left the McCaul family living comfortably and without major money concerns.

4. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Net worth: $300 million

Republican Mitt Romney was elected to the Senate in 2018, six years after his unsuccessful presidential bid. The former Massachusetts governor is only the second person ever to have served as governor and U.S. senator for different states, according to Ballotpedia.

Although Romney’s beginnings were anything but humble — his father, George, was CEO of American Motors, served as governor of Michigan and was appointed to President Nixon’s cabinet — he amassed his own fortune from Bain Capital, the private-equity firm he co-founded in 1984.

Romney says he’s not interested in running for president again, but he hasn’t yet indicated whether he might run for another Senate term. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2025.

3. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Net worth: $300 million

Mark Warner took his Senate seat in 2009 after a successful run against Jim Gilmore, who served as Virginia’s governor prior to Warner’s 2002-2006 term in that office. Warner’s current Senate term — his third — ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

Before entering politics, Warner had a successful 20-year career in business and technology. He was also an active investor, providing capital for hundreds of tech startups. Columbia Capital, the telecom he co-founded, eventually became Nextel.

2. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Net worth: $300 million

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 after having served two terms as Florida’s governor, Sen. Rick Scott ties Sens. Warner and Romney in terms of wealth. While a recent trip to New Hampshire has left some wondering if Scott is gearing up for a presidential bid, Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, recently told Fox News that he’s planning to run for the Senate again in 2024.

The Bloomington, Ill., native served in the U.S. Navy before finishing his undergraduate degree and then law school. Scott went on to found Columbia Hospital Corp., which acquired several Dallas-area hospitals, according to Ballotpedia. Four such purchases in four years — one of which was Health Corporation of America — made Columbia/HCA the world’s largest healthcare provider.

Scott resigned as CEO of the company in 1997, after it paid $1.7 billion in fines following a federal investigation into Medicare fraud allegations. He left the company with $300 million worth of stock in addition to millions in severance and a five-year consulting contract worth nearly $5 million, the South Florida SunSential reported.

1. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

Net worth: $460 million

Darrell Issa represented California’s 49th district from 2003 until 2019, but prior to his time in Congress, he launched Viper car alarm to take advantage of a wave of auto thefts in California. Issa sold the company before running for Congress, but the proceeds, along with significant investments in real estate and securities, have left his net worth at $460 million.

Issa opted not to run for re-election following a narrow win in 2016 as his once reliably Republican 49th Congressional District went for Hillary Clinton. However, he ran for and won a seat representing the 50th district in 2020 and is running in the 49th district again in 2022.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

