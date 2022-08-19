Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much is Former Gov. Sarah Palin Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins

Former Alaska Gov.
LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock / LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Palin was thought to be a political has-been after vacating her role as the governor of Alaska in 2009, not long after being on a losing ticket for the White House. However, she reentered the ring for a special election for the congressional seat that was vacated due to the death of Rep. Don Young. 

Palin, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, seems to have bested fellow Republican candidate Nick Begich III, but the current leader is Mary Peltola, a Democrat. This is the first time voters are using Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. The final results for the special election won’t come in until the end of the month, with ballots being accepted until Aug. 31. All three candidates will continue to the November ballot for the general election.

Sarah Palin is Worth $12 million

With careers in politics, a lucrative public speaker side hustle and her role as a media figure, she has a net worth of $12 million, according to therichest.com.

Palin was elected governor of Alaska in 2006 but took the national stage when she was the running mate for John McCain in the 2008 United States presidential election.

Prior to her White House bid, she had a salary of $125,000 per year as governor. That figure went up considerably after her departure. She now takes in $100,000 per speech and earned a million dollars for her role as a contributor on Fox News in 2010.  

Her personal and political memoir, “Going Rogue: An American Life,” from which she earned $1.25 million in royalties, sold more than two million copies when it was released in November 2009. 

Although it only lasted one season, she earned one million per episode of “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” a reality TV show on the Discovery channel aimed to introduce “the wonder and majesty of Alaska to all Americans.”

In 2021, Palin was paid $211,000 for making videos on Cameo, a site where celebrities are paid to send personalized video messages to fans. The same year she recorded a salary of $70,000 for her marketing company Pie Spy, LLC.

If Palin is elected to Congress, she would earn $174,000 per year.  

Early Life and Career

Sarah Louise Heath was the third of four children born to Sally and Chuck Heath in Sandpoint, Idaho on February 11, 1964. Her family moved to Alaska when she was an infant, and they eventually settled in Wasilla, Alaska. She was both an athlete and a beauty queen in her youth.  

She attended colleges in Hawaii, Idaho and Alaska, but earned her degree in communications from the University of Idaho.

Her first job was as a sports reporter in Alaska. Soon after, she was elected to the Wasilla City Council and became the mayor of the same city in 1992. In 2002, she received an appointment to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, for which she made a name for herself. 

She married Todd Palin, an oilfield manager and commercial fisherman in 1988. They share five children together.  

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Untitled design (1)
