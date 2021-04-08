Advertiser Disclosure

The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money

Winning one of these tournaments would pay you well.
By Andrew Lisa Net Worth 101

The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on — and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.

These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.

Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament. 

Last updated: April 7, 2021
masuti / Shutterstock.com

35. CIMB Classic

  • Total purse: $7 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

34. The Honda Classic

  • Total purse: $7 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

Lennox Mclendon/AP / Shutterstock.com

33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open

  • Total purse: $7 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million

Mic Smith/AP / Shutterstock.com

32. RBC Heritage

  • Total purse: $7.1 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.278 million

ALONSO CUPUL/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

31. Mayakoba Golf Classic

  • Total purse: $7.2 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.296 million
Jeff Schultes / Shutterstock.com

30. Travelers Championship

  • Total purse: $7.4 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.332 million
Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

29. Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • Total purse: $7.3 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.314 million
Gerald Herbert/AP / Shutterstock.com

28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Total purse: $7.8 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1,127,100
Richard W Rodriguez/AP / Shutterstock.com

27. Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Total purse: $7.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
Charles Baus/Csm / Shutterstock.com

26. Farmers Insurance Open

  • Total purse: $7.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
Eric Christian Smith/AP / Shutterstock.com

25. Houston Open: $7 Million

  • Total purse: $7 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
Steve Helber/AP / Shutterstock.com

24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

  • Total purse: $7.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
Carlos Osorio/AP / Shutterstock.com

23. Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Total purse: $7.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
Eric Risberg/AP / Shutterstock.com

22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million

  • Total purse: $7.8 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.404 million
Eric Gay/AP / Shutterstock.com

21. Valero Texas Open

  • Total purse: $7.7 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.386 million
Daniel Lea/Csm / Shutterstock.com

20. RBC Canadian Open

  • Total purse: $7.6 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.368 million
Lm Otero/AP / Shutterstock.com

19. AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Total purse: $7.9 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
Jason E Miczek/AP / Shutterstock.com

18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million

  • Total purse: $7.9 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
Phelan M Ebenhack/AP / Shutterstock.com

17. Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Total purse: $9.3 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
Ryan Kang/AP / Shutterstock.com

16. The Genesis Invitational

  • Total purse: $9.3 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
AP / Shutterstock.com

15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million

  • Total purse: $9.3 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
Nam Y Huh/AP / Shutterstock.com

14. BMW Championship

  • Total purse: $9.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
Mark Lennihan/AP / Shutterstock.com

13. The Northern Trust

  • Total purse: $9.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

  • Total purse: $9.75 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
Lee Jin-man/AP / Shutterstock.com

11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million

  • Total purse: $9.75 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
Eric Gay/AP / Shutterstock.com

10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Total purse: $10.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
Ng Han Guan/AP / Shutterstock.com

9. WGC-HSBC Champions

  • Total purse: $10.25 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.745 million
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • Total purse: $10.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

7. WGC-Mexico Championship

  • Total purse: $10.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
Dave Shopland/BPI / Shutterstock.com

6. The Open Championship

  • Total purse: $12.5 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $2.25 million
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

5. PGA Championship

  • Total purse: $11 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
David J Phillip/AP / Shutterstock.com

4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million

  • Total purse: $11 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
Dave Shopland/BPI / Shutterstock.com

3. US Open

  • Total purse: $12 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $2 million
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

2. The Players Championship

  • Total purse: $15 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $2.7 million
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

1. Tour Championship

  • Total purse: $46 million
  • Winnings for 1st place: $15 million

