The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money

The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on — and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.

These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.

Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament.