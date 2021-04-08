The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most Money

The 35 PGA Tour Tournaments That Pay the Most MoneyWinning one of these tournaments would pay you well.
The PGA Tour pits the best golfers in the world against the toughest courses on Earth in pursuit of hundreds of millions of dollars in combined purse money. With the virus still lingering, different tournaments have different protocols and rules about fan attendance, but in 2021, golf is on — and the men and women who play it are chasing big-league paydays.
These are the 35 tournaments on the Tour that pay the most in terms of both total purses and first place winnings, making the winners quite successful.
Check out what the total purse is per competition and what the top golfers earn for winning each tournament.
35. CIMB Classic
- Total purse: $7 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
34. The Honda Classic
- Total purse: $7 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
33. Shriners Hospital for Children Open
- Total purse: $7 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
32. RBC Heritage
- Total purse: $7.1 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.278 million
31. Mayakoba Golf Classic
- Total purse: $7.2 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.296 million
30. Travelers Championship
- Total purse: $7.4 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.332 million
29. Waste Management Phoenix Open
- Total purse: $7.3 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.314 million
28. Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Total purse: $7.8 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1,127,100
27. Charles Schwab Challenge
- Total purse: $7.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
26. Farmers Insurance Open
- Total purse: $7.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
25. Houston Open: $7 Million
- Total purse: $7 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.26 million
24. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
- Total purse: $7.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
23. Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Total purse: $7.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.35 million
22. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM: $7.8 Million
- Total purse: $7.8 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.404 million
21. Valero Texas Open
- Total purse: $7.7 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.386 million
20. RBC Canadian Open
- Total purse: $7.6 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.368 million
19. AT&T Byron Nelson
- Total purse: $7.9 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
18. Wells Fargo Championship: $7.9 Million
- Total purse: $7.9 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.422 million
17. Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Total purse: $9.3 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
16. The Genesis Invitational
- Total purse: $9.3 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
15. The Memorial Tournament: $9.3 Million
- Total purse: $9.3 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.674 million
14. BMW Championship
- Total purse: $9.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
13. The Northern Trust
- Total purse: $9.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.71 million
12. The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
- Total purse: $9.75 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
11. Zozo Championship: $9.75 Million
- Total purse: $9.75 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.75 million
10. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Total purse: $10.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
9. WGC-HSBC Champions
- Total purse: $10.25 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.745 million
8. WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
- Total purse: $10.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
7. WGC-Mexico Championship
- Total purse: $10.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.82 million
6. The Open Championship
- Total purse: $12.5 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $2.25 million
5. PGA Championship
- Total purse: $11 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
4. Masters Tournament: $11 Million
- Total purse: $11 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $1.98 million
3. US Open
- Total purse: $12 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $2 million
2. The Players Championship
- Total purse: $15 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $2.7 million
1. Tour Championship
- Total purse: $46 million
- Winnings for 1st place: $15 million
About the Author
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.
About the Author
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.