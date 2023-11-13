Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retired But Want to Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors in the Hospitality Industry

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Woman and man laughing during dinner
Extreme Media / iStock.com

Retirement doesn’t mean the end of working life, especially for seniors who are still eager to contribute their skills and experience. The hospitality industry offers a range of jobs suitable for retirees, blending a mix of social interaction, flexible hours, and the opportunity to stay active. Here are jobs in the hospitality sector that are perfect for seniors.

1. Greeter or Concierge

A greeter or concierge role is ideal for seniors who enjoy interacting with people. In hotels, resorts, or upscale stores, a greeter welcomes guests, offers information, and helps with basic inquiries. This role allows for a lot of social interaction and is not physically demanding, making it a great fit for seniors.

2. Part-Time Chef or Cook

For those who love cooking, working as a part-time chef or cook can be incredibly fulfilling. Many restaurants and cafes look for experienced cooks who can bring a traditional or unique touch to their menu. This role offers a chance to share culinary skills and also work in a lively kitchen environment.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Event Coordinator Assistant

Seniors with experience in planning and organizing can consider working as an assistant to an event coordinator. This job involves helping to organize and run events like weddings, conferences, and parties. It’s a great way to stay active and use organizational skills in a fun and dynamic setting.

4. Housekeeper or Cleaner

Housekeeping or cleaning roles in hotels and resorts can be suitable for seniors looking for part-time work. These jobs involve keeping rooms and common areas clean and tidy. They offer flexible hours and the opportunity to work in a team environment.

5. Tour Guide

For seniors who are knowledgeable about their city or a specific historical site, working as a tour guide can be an engaging and rewarding job. This role involves sharing knowledge with visitors, leading tours, and answering questions. It’s perfect for those who enjoy being outdoors and interacting with a diverse group of people.

6. Gardener or Groundskeeper

Working as a gardener or groundskeeper in a hotel or resort can be ideal for seniors who enjoy being outdoors and have a green thumb. This job involves maintaining gardens and outdoor spaces, which can be very fulfilling and a great way to stay physically active.

Are You Retirement Ready?

7. Customer Service Representative

Many hotels and travel companies seek part-time customer service representatives. This role involves helping guests with bookings, inquiries, and providing information. It’s well-suited for seniors with good communication skills and a desire to help others.

8. Shuttle Driver

If a senior is comfortable driving and has a good driving record, working as a shuttle driver for a hotel or resort can be a great option. This job involves transporting guests to various locations and offers a chance to meet many different people.

The Bottom Line

The hospitality industry offers a variety of roles that are well-suited for seniors, combining flexibility, social interaction, and the opportunity to use their skills and experience. Whether it’s working indoors or outdoors, in a kitchen, or behind the wheel, there’s something for every retiree looking to stay active and engaged in the workforce.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in Texas

Retirement

7 Reasons You Don't Want To Retire in Texas

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

Retirement

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

November 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Additional Expenses to Account for After Retirement

Retirement

9 Additional Expenses to Account for After Retirement

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Retirement Age in 2023 in the US vs Canada

Retirement

The Average Retirement Age in 2023 in the US vs Canada

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here Are 6 Things You Should Do If You’re Laid Off Near Retirement

Retirement

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here Are 6 Things You Should Do If You're Laid Off Near Retirement

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retiring Abroad: Top 10 Countries With the Most Affordable Healthcare

Retirement

Retiring Abroad: Top 10 Countries With the Most Affordable Healthcare

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What Baby Boomers Are Investing in for Retirement

Retirement

Here's What Baby Boomers Are Investing in for Retirement

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much People Have Saved for Retirement in Every State

Retirement

Here's How Much People Have Saved for Retirement in Every State

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So — Here’s Why

Social Security

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So -- Here's Why

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Important Tips Veterans Can Use To Be More Financially Secure as Over 1/3 Report Difficulty Paying Bills

Retirement

5 Important Tips Veterans Can Use To Be More Financially Secure as Over 1/3 Report Difficulty Paying Bills

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Retirement

27 Brilliant Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!