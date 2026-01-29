Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone in 2026? An Honest Budget Breakdown

3 min Read
Josephine Nesbit Written by Josephine Nesbit
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Social security card with money stock photo
MariuszBlach / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Last year, most Americans believed you needed $1.26 million to retire comfortably, according to Northwestern Mutual. But can you retire with less? And what if you have only your Social Security benefits?

For many retirees, Social Security accounts for the bulk, or even the entirety, of their retirement income. According to experts, here’s what a realistic budget would look like for retirees who depend solely on Social Security.

Can You Retire on Social Security Alone in 2026?

“Retiring exclusively on Social Security income is possible. Millions of people do it,” Melanie Musson, finance expert at Quote.com, wrote in an email. According to a 2025 study by The Senior Citizens League, nearly 22 million seniors live on Social Security alone.

“Just because it’s possible doesn’t mean it’s comfortable, though. If you’re used to living a frugal lifestyle with an extremely limited income, you’ll have an easier time adjusting than if you’re used to a comfortable middle-class lifestyle or higher,” Musson explained.

Steven Rogé, MS, CFP, CAP, AIF, chief investment officer and CEO of R.W. Rogé & Company Inc., also said it’s possible, but only if the budget is built around the benefit.

“A single retiree in a lower-cost area, or a couple receiving two benefits, may be able to cover essential expenses,” Rogé explained. “However, carrying debt, high housing costs or maintaining a frequent travel lifestyle would likely require additional income sources.”

Today's Top Offers

A Realistic Example

According to Rogé, benefits typically range from $1,600 to $2,200 per month for a single retiree, depending on earnings and claiming age.

Here’s what Rogé said is a realistic baseline:

  • $700 to $900 for modest or senior housing
  • $200 to $300 for Medicare premiums and routine out-of-pocket costs
  • $300 for groceries
  • $150 for utilities and phone
  • $75 for transportation
  • $100 for everything else.

But living on this budget also means you can’t afford debt payments. “Any debt payment quickly breaks the math, which is why entering retirement with credit cards and car loans paid off is critical,” Rogé explained.

If you own your own home, Musson wrote that you may be able to keep up with taxes and insurance, depending on where you live. “If you’re renting, you’ll likely need to move to subsidized senior housing to afford a place,” she added. “You can depend on SNAP benefits or commodities for your grocery needs. But these benefits aren’t typically high enough to cover the whole grocery budget.”

This budget doesn’t leave room for discretionary spending, travel or emergencies, Musson explained, but if you’re careful, you may be able to save some money for special occasions and emergencies.

And if you live with someone else, your Social Security income could stretch further.

Today's Top Offers

“Couples generally have more flexibility because two checks can support one household. With $3,200 to $4,200 per month, there’s often room for a car, small trips or stronger insurance coverage,” according to Rogé. “Durable budgets keep housing under one-third of income, review Medicare choices annually and use a single monthly ‘fun’ number to keep discretionary spending contained.”

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Would Happen If Social Security Benefits Were Cut in Half?

Social Security

What Would Happen If Social Security Benefits Were Cut in Half?

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

COLA vs. Inflation vs. Insolvency: The Tug-of-War Over Your Social Security Check

Social Security

COLA vs. Inflation vs. Insolvency: The Tug-of-War Over Your Social Security Check

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Cost of Living After Social Security in the Largest City in Every State

Social Security

Cost of Living After Social Security in the Largest City in Every State

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m Retired and Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

Social Security

I'm Retired and Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 -- Here's Why

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Larry Ellison’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Much Is Larry Ellison's Social Security Check?

January 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Ways the New Social Security Rules Could Impact Middle Class

Social Security

3 Ways the New Social Security Rules Could Impact Middle Class

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Looming Social Security Cut Everyone Is Ignoring — and What It’ll Cost You

Social Security

The Looming Social Security Cut Everyone Is Ignoring -- and What It'll Cost You

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

Social Security

9 Social Security Assumptions That Get Middle-Class People in Trouble

January 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security If You Keep Working?

January 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

January 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planners: Why Timing Matters More Than People Think With Social Security

Social Security

Retirement Planners: Why Timing Matters More Than People Think With Social Security

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Social Security If You Live Abroad Part of the Year?

Social Security

What Happens to Social Security If You Live Abroad Part of the Year?

January 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What If I Don’t Have 40 Credits Before Claiming Social Security?

Social Security

What If I Don't Have 40 Credits Before Claiming Social Security?

January 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Recipients Will Lose This Much by Claiming at 62 Instead of 70 in 2026

Social Security

Social Security Recipients Will Lose This Much by Claiming at 62 Instead of 70 in 2026

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The Social Security Advice 90% of Americans Plan To Ignore — And Why

Social Security

The Social Security Advice 90% of Americans Plan To Ignore -- And Why

January 21, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page