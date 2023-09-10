Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: What’s the Best-Case Scenario for 2024 COLA Increase as of September 2023?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Happy senior couple using the laptop at home.
FG Trade / Getty Images

In a little more than a month, Social Security recipients will finally learn the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2024. Based on current estimates as of September 2023, the COLA will likely be around 3% — well down from this year’s historically high 8.7% adjustment.

There’s a chance the 2024 COLA could drop below 3% if the September inflation rate is especially low. The best-case scenario is that a higher-than-expected inflation report pushes next year’s COLA closer to 4% — but don’t bet on it.

The official 2024 cost-of-living adjustment is expected to be announced on Oct. 12, when the September inflation numbers come out. The Social Security Administration bases its annual COLA calculation on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) in the third quarter.

CPI-W changes for July, August and September are added together and averaged, then compared with the Q3 average from a year earlier. The percentage difference is the amount of the COLA, which would be payable in Social Security checks beginning in January 2024.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The most recent inflation report, for July 2023, showed a 2.6% year-over-year increase in the CPI-W. However, the average monthly inflation rate has risen at a slightly higher pace, which is why most 2024 COLA estimates are about 3%. The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group, estimates that a COLA of 3% would raise the average monthly Social Security benefit by $53.70.

Because September is the final month to determine the 2024 COLA, inflation would have to spike considerably to push the 2024 COLA much above 3%. The “best-case” scenario for Social Security beneficiaries — a COLA closer to 4% — would mean a worst-case scenario for just about everyone else. That’s because the COLA will only move higher if overall consumer prices also move higher.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, one possibility is that a severe hurricane season in September could push the 2024 COLA higher. The reason has to do with the impact hurricanes and tropical storms have on gasoline prices. Severe storms often disrupt oil and gas production and distribution, which sends gas prices higher — and those prices make up a key part of the inflation index used to calculate the Social Security COLA.

Are You Retirement Ready?

There have been some very heavy storms of late, including tropical storm Hilary on the West Coast and Hurricane Idalia along the Gulf Coast. As of Friday, Sept. 8, Hurricane Lee was also barreling toward the Atlantic coast.

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said there’s a 60% chance of an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging storms in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions could lead to much higher prices at the pump, experts say.

“Certainly, hurricane season bears close monitoring, and we are entering the heart of it now,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross told CNBC. “A major storm impacting the Gulf Coast and nearby refineries will likely lead to a spike in gas prices for a few weeks.”

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Related Content

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most — How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

Social Security

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most -- How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Social Security

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Ways Retirees Should Prepare Their Bank Accounts for Upcoming Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Ways Retirees Should Prepare Their Bank Accounts for Upcoming Changes

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

Social Security

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 States To Avoid If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

Social Security

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You’re Worried About the Future

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You're Worried About the Future

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

Social Security

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!