Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Trust Fund Underperformed Inflation in 2023 — How Much It Could Have Gained Invested Differently

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money.
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security beneficiaries mostly stayed ahead of inflation in 2023 thanks to last year’s 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). But the program’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and Disability Insurance Trust Fund didn’t fare nearly as well, at least according to a recent analysis from MarketWatch.

That analysis found that the Social Security trust funds underperformed the official inflation rate in 2023 — even during a year when inflation fell sharply and stocks and bonds both posted strong gains. The result was that the trust funds “managed to lose money on the markets in real, purchasing-power terms,” MarketWatch’s Brett Arends wrote.

“If Congress had chosen to invest that money in an index fund tracking the S&P 500 index SPX of large-company U.S. stocks, our money would have earned us 25% [in 2023],” he added. “That would have been an extra $700 billion toward Americans’ pensions. If Congress had been more cautious, and invested 60% of it in U.S. stocks and 40% in U.S. bonds, we’d have earned just under 18%. That would have been worth $500 billion … If Congress had simply chosen to invest 60% in a worldwide index of stocks and 40% in a worldwide index of bonds, it would have earned 16.4%, or about $460 billion.”

Instead, Congress chose to keep the fund entirely invested in “low-earning” Treasury bonds, which logged returns of less than 2.4% in 2023, according to a report from Social Security Administration trustees. That slight gain — roughly $70 billion — followed a loss of money the previous year.

Are You Retirement Ready?

According to the SSA, Social Security’s Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance trust funds had about $2.83 trillion in asset reserves at the end of 2022. That was down from $2.85 billion at the end of 2021. Adding an additional $500 billion to $700 billion in 2023 through better investments would have gone a long way toward bolstering funds that are heading toward insolvency.

Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is expected to run out of money in about a decade, leaving Social Security solely dependent on payroll taxes for retirement funding. Those taxes currently cover about 77% of benefits.

It doesn’t help that Social Security “underperforms any normal pension-fund portfolio in almost every year,” according to MarketWatch. Over the last decade, a portfolio of 60% U.S. stocks and 40% U.S. bonds earned an average of 9.6% a year. In contrast, Social Security trust funds have gained only 2.6%.

One reason Congress puts Social Security money into bonds is that bonds are considered a much safer investment than stocks — and lawmakers don’t want to put Social Security benefits at risk. Congress is unlikely to change its policy any time soon, which means the Social Security trust fund will probably keep underperforming the market — and potentially inflation — for the foreseeable future.

“Congress has repeatedly refused to change the law to allow Social Security to invest like every other pension fund in America (or around the world),” Arends wrote. “Instead the fund is required to invest only in Treasury bonds.”

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security Checks

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Places in Nebraska for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Best Places in Nebraska for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security Checks

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Make Nearly $5,000 a Month on Social Security in 2024 and Beyond? Here’s What It Takes

Social Security

Want To Make Nearly $5,000 a Month on Social Security in 2024 and Beyond? Here's What It Takes

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: This Poorly Understood Rule Could Reduce Your Benefits — What You Need To Know

Social Security

Social Security: This Poorly Understood Rule Could Reduce Your Benefits -- What You Need To Know

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Most Important Numbers To Know About Social Security In 2024

Social Security

7 Most Important Numbers To Know About Social Security In 2024

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Make Passive Income From Your Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Ways To Make Passive Income From Your Social Security Check

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways Wealthy Boomers Are Better at Money Than You — and How To Steal Their Secrets

Social Security

5 Ways Wealthy Boomers Are Better at Money Than You -- and How To Steal Their Secrets

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Benefits: 6 Things Married Couples Should Know

Social Security

Social Security Benefits: 6 Things Married Couples Should Know

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Gallup Poll Shows America’s Optimism for Program Is Growing in 2024

Social Security

Social Security: Gallup Poll Shows America's Optimism for Program Is Growing in 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!