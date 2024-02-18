Advertiser Disclosure
2024’s 10 Best Electric Sports Cars

By Cameron Diiorio
As electric vehicles (EVs) become more and more commonplace, new models and vehicle types are constantly being introduced to the market

A few years ago, the EV was a relatively new market — which meant that options were limited. Now, consumers may feel overwhelmed with choices.

There are a handful of factors that determine an EV’s purchasability. One of them is vehicle range — a growing concern due to the lack of EV charging stations throughout the nation. For EV sports cars, range and speed are important factors to consider. Take a look at how speed and range factor into 2024’s 10 best electric sports cars below:

1. 2024 Porsche Taycan

Price Point: $92,550

Range: ~246 miles

From reputable luxury sports brand Porsche, the Taycan is a four-door sports car perfect for any driver who favors speed and a sleek vehicle look. The Taycan also comes in the Turbo S form, going 0-60 in 2.3 seconds.

2. 2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

Price Point: $142,850

Range: 233 miles

The Taycan Sport Turismo is the wagon version of the Taycan, with a hatchback trunk. It has impressive speed, and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in around 3 seconds.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Price Point: $63,000

Range: ~210 miles

Though one of the cheaper vehicles on this list, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N does not sacrifice quality. This car comes with some software to make a drive feel more engaging, such as a paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic transmission.

4. 2024 Rimac Nevera

Price Point: ~$2.2 million

Range: 205 miles

This 1914-hp vehicle is extremely fast and at a high-price point. It is the fastest electric vehicle on the market, going 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.

5. 2024 Pininfarina Battista

Price Point: ~$2.2 million

Range: ~230 miles

Similar to the Nevera, the Battista has the same advanced speed and horsepower capabilities. This vehicle’s top speed is over 220 mph.

6. 2024 Lotus Evija

Price Point: ~$2.3 million

Range: ~200 miles

In 9 seconds flat, the Evija can go from 0-186 miles per hour. Additionally, it is a 1972 horsepower vehicle.

7. 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Price Point: ~$215,000

Range: ~240 miles

The GranTurismo Folgore is the EV version of Maserati’s legacy grand tourer coupe, going 60 mph in around 2.7 seconds.

8. 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT

Price Point: $148,595

Range: 232 miles

This sporty EV sedan can reach 60 mph in approximately 3 seconds, and has a similar vehicle foundation to the Porsche Taycan.

9. 2023 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Price Point: $54, 880

Range: 315 miles

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is the most inexpensive car on this list, and the Performance trim on this popular EV makes a great commuter car.

10. 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid

Price Point: $110,130

Range: 396 miles

The Model S Plaid has nearly 400 miles of use per full charge. The Model S Plaid can go up to 60 mph in under two seconds. 

