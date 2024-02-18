Tramino / iStock.com

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more and more commonplace, new models and vehicle types are constantly being introduced to the market.

A few years ago, the EV was a relatively new market — which meant that options were limited. Now, consumers may feel overwhelmed with choices.

There are a handful of factors that determine an EV’s purchasability. One of them is vehicle range — a growing concern due to the lack of EV charging stations throughout the nation. For EV sports cars, range and speed are important factors to consider. Take a look at how speed and range factor into 2024’s 10 best electric sports cars below:

1. 2024 Porsche Taycan

Price Point: $92,550

Range: ~246 miles

From reputable luxury sports brand Porsche, the Taycan is a four-door sports car perfect for any driver who favors speed and a sleek vehicle look. The Taycan also comes in the Turbo S form, going 0-60 in 2.3 seconds.

2. 2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

Price Point: $142,850

Range: 233 miles

The Taycan Sport Turismo is the wagon version of the Taycan, with a hatchback trunk. It has impressive speed, and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in around 3 seconds.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Price Point: $63,000

Range: ~210 miles

Though one of the cheaper vehicles on this list, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N does not sacrifice quality. This car comes with some software to make a drive feel more engaging, such as a paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. 2024 Rimac Nevera

Price Point: ~$2.2 million

Range: 205 miles

This 1914-hp vehicle is extremely fast and at a high-price point. It is the fastest electric vehicle on the market, going 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.

5. 2024 Pininfarina Battista

Price Point: ~$2.2 million

Range: ~230 miles

Similar to the Nevera, the Battista has the same advanced speed and horsepower capabilities. This vehicle’s top speed is over 220 mph.

6. 2024 Lotus Evija

Price Point: ~$2.3 million

Range: ~200 miles

In 9 seconds flat, the Evija can go from 0-186 miles per hour. Additionally, it is a 1972 horsepower vehicle.

7. 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Price Point: ~$215,000

Range: ~240 miles

The GranTurismo Folgore is the EV version of Maserati’s legacy grand tourer coupe, going 60 mph in around 2.7 seconds.

8. 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT

Price Point: $148,595

Range: 232 miles

This sporty EV sedan can reach 60 mph in approximately 3 seconds, and has a similar vehicle foundation to the Porsche Taycan.

9. 2023 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Price Point: $54, 880

Range: 315 miles

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is the most inexpensive car on this list, and the Performance trim on this popular EV makes a great commuter car.

10. 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid

Price Point: $110,130

Range: 396 miles

The Model S Plaid has nearly 400 miles of use per full charge. The Model S Plaid can go up to 60 mph in under two seconds.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You