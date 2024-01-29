Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

2024’s Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles: How Little They Cost Will Shock You

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

In 2023, electric vehicles (EVs) represented just 7.6% of the total car market, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. Although many experts have predicted 2024 to be “the year of the EV,” some drivers are still concerned about vehicle range, lack of public charging stations and the high cost of the vehicles compared to cars with traditional engines, Kbb.com reported.

But data compiled by REREV.com shows that the high cost of EVs may no longer be a stumbling block with new models entering showroom floors in 2024. They recently shared a list of the most anticipated EVs for 2024 based on search engine data. Only one (the Polestar 3) exceeded $80,000, while four vehicles boasted prices of $40,000 or less.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz topped the list with the highest search volume. More than 507 million people have been searching for details about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, according to REREV.com research. It’s sticker price of just $40,000 puts it in the same ballpark as Tesla’s Model 3. However, the ID. Buzz boasts three spacious rows to hold up to seven passengers and features the unique retro styling of the original VW bus combined with ultra-modern tech.

The new all-electric Ford Explorer ranks second on the list, with nearly 4.9 million searches. At an affordable $36,760.00, according to REREV.com’s research, the EV keeps pace, price-wise, with 2024 third-row Explorer models with traditional combustion engines. It’s worth noting the EV version only seats five, according to a preview from Electrek.co.

The Hyundai Kona comes in third, with a sticker price of just $24,100. The lowest-cost car on the list, the Kona may hold the title of lowest priced EV available once it debuts.

Of the most anticipated EVs for the year, four models retail for under $50,000. This includes the top three models, plus the new Fisker Ocean, which ranked eighth on the list with 733,480 searches. The Ocean rivals Tesla in technology and an easy online ordering process, in which shoppers can customize and pre-order your on the website and have your car delivered within three months or less. Or you can choose from in-stock models for delivery in 4-10 days. The base model starts at just $38,000, though if you upgrade to the pricier Fisker Ocean Extreme, you’ll enjoy the convenience of a solar roof to boost your battery power.  

Top 10 Most Anticipated EVs of 2024:

EV ModelSearch VolumePrice
Volkswagen ID. Buzz507,980,070$40,000.00
Ford Explorer4,868,200$36,760.00
Hyundai KONA3,105,230$24,100.00
Acura ZDX2,192,230$60,000.00
Kia EV92,082,440$56,395.00
Volkswagen ID.71,307,730$61,000.00
Volvo EX90782,690$77,990.00
Fisker Ocean733,480$38,000.00
Polestar 3696,840$83,900.00
Rivian R1S503,270$79,800.00

Bottom Line

The list of most anticipated EVs, based on search volume, introduces some new names along with traditional manufacturers making their forays into electric vehicles. If manufacturers continue to offer affordable options with unique styling such as the models above, the market could continue to see the growth many have expected.  

