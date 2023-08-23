9 New Cars With the Lowest Prices in the US

It’s been a tough few years for car shoppers, with supply still limited and prices still high. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle in the U.S. last April was $48,275. But you can get a new car for far, far less than that. Cars.com and Car and Driver both profiled some of the following models that fit into this category.

2023 Subaru Impreza

Price: $22,115.

Car and Driver suggested there is “nothing remarkable” about the 2023 Subaru Impreza, but also noted that it’s a decent compact car for the price. This automobile features standard all-wheel drive and a no-frills interior design that may be refreshing for those feeling inundated by fancy but hard to understand amenities.

2024 Chevrolet Trax LS

Price: $21,495.

The Chevrolet Trax LS is an awesome upgrade. It sports a spiffy redesign and important safety features that previous models lacked. This vehicle is front-wheel drive and powered by a 137-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission, according to Car and Driver.

2023 Kia Soul LX

Price: $21,215.

This car has serious style and poses “a serious threat in the small-SUV class,” per Car and Driver. It features a 147-horsepower four-cylinder and front-wheel drive. In general, it’s an easy and smooth ride.

2023 Nissan Sentra S

Price: $21,145.

The 2023 Nissan Sentra S shines with its standard safety tech and affordability, but it does rate poorly in terms of steering and performance. The Car and Driver review indicated it “instills as much passion as a kitchen appliance.” Still, a safe and teched-out new ride for $21,145 is well worth looking into.

2023 Hyundai Venue SE

Price: $20,985.

Car and Driver rated the 2023 Hyundai Venue SE at 8 out of 10 stars. It’s not the fastest or most agile car out there, but it’s good for quick jaunts in the city and has a pretty great starting price and a noteworthy warranty.

2023 Kia Forte LX

Price: $20,815.

Car and Driver granted the 2023 Kia Forte LX 7.5 out of 10 stars. It’s not great at climbing heights, but it is good on gas, comfortable and has a definite sporty vibe. Plus, $20,815 is a great price.

Nissan Versa S

Price: $18,595.

It’s cheap for a car, but the Nissan Versa S is also highly competent. Though you can snag it for under $19k, Car and Driver recommended getting the most expensive version, which will set you back at least $21,065.

2023 Kia Rio LX

Price: $17,875.

This is a pretty small car, which makes it a questionable option for families. However, if you can squeeze in, it’s well worth contemplating buying the 2023 Kia Rio LX. It offers solid driving performance and features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES

Price: $17,650.

Unfortunately, the most affordable new car right now is one that suffers some considerable drawbacks. Car and Driver described it as “nearly absent of power, buzzingly unrefined, and painfully poky.” On the plus side, it is cheap, and offers value on the metrics of “price, warranty, fuel economy, and surprising cargo room.”

