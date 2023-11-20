Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Amazon Will Sell Hyundai Cars Online Starting in 2024 — Is Financing Available?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Hyundai logo on a Hyundai car at a car dealer stock photo
huettenhoelscher / iStock.com

Amazon has announced it will begin selling cars online in 2024, with Hyundai being the first brand to be offered. The partnership was revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16, and will allow customers to buy a new car on Amazon and pick it up or have it delivered.

“Despite the industry’s focus on improving this experience, customers continue to express frustration with the process,” said José Muñoz, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor. “They see how easy it is to buy all the products on Amazon, and they want that convenience when buying a car.”

Dealers Still Involved in Financing

The partnership will open Hyundai to a massive audience and will let customers complete a start-to-finish shopping experience, including the accessorized make and model plus insurance and financing. “But if you really want to go kick the tires, you still have the option of going straight to the dealership,” said Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker.

In fact, shopping for a new Hyundai on Amazon won’t eliminate the middle man completely, but it will let you avoid a pushy salesperson on the lot. As InsideEVs reported, while companies like Tesla and newer startups can sell directly to their buyers, auto manufacturers have franchise agreements in place that ensure dealers are still heavily involved in brand sales.

Make Your Money Work for You

“I don’t want people to think this is going to be direct selling from the (automaker) to the to the consumer. It’s not,” Parker said. “It’s based on the consumer’s zip code. That will tie them to the closest Hyundai dealer. But to the consumer, it will be seamless, and that’s what’s most important.”

Upon checkout online, customers will have payment and financing options, and the local Hyundai dealership will be the seller of record.

Hyundai Leading the Way

In addition to the enormous reach and marketing power Amazon brings to the table, its convenient platform and checkout is something new to traditional car shoppers. In turn, the South Korean automaker will use Amazon technology to its fullest. Hyundai said it will use Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider and will integrate Alexa voice assistant in the automaker’s next generation of vehicles starting in 2025.

This isn’t the first time Hyundai has thought outside the box to lure new buyers. Earlier this year, the company announced its Evolve+ EV subscription service, which enabled drivers to test out Hyundai’s line of electric vehicles on a monthly basis without lease or purchase.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

9 Frugal Habits That Can Save You Money When Holiday Shopping

Shopping

9 Frugal Habits That Can Save You Money When Holiday Shopping

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport — With The Exception of This Major City

Travel

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport -- With The Exception of This Major City

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Scam Alert: Why You Should Think Twice Before Grabbing That Last-Minute Gift Card

Saving Money

Scam Alert: Why You Should Think Twice Before Grabbing That Last-Minute Gift Card

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Vehicles You May Regret Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Vehicles You May Regret Buying

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Beware Fake Letter Claiming You’re Eligible for SNAP Benefits — How It Deceives You

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Beware Fake Letter Claiming You're Eligible for SNAP Benefits -- How It Deceives You

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Appliances Are Made to Break: What You Should Buy Instead To Last Forever

Saving Money

These 5 Appliances Are Made to Break: What You Should Buy Instead To Last Forever

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

Shopping

6 Things Minimalists Never Buy -- and You Shouldn't Either

November 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Dollar Tree Open on Thanksgiving Day 2023? See Holiday Shopping Hours

Saving Money

Is Dollar Tree Open on Thanksgiving Day 2023? See Holiday Shopping Hours

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Avoid Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Car Owners Need To Be Financially Prepared for These Supply Chain Issues, Expert Says

Saving Money

Car Owners Need To Be Financially Prepared for These Supply Chain Issues, Expert Says

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

Saving Money

9 Items That Dave Ramsey Buys When He Shops at Costco

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costly Home Renovations You’ll Probably Regret

Saving Money

5 Costly Home Renovations You'll Probably Regret

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Amazon Black Friday 2023: 9 Things for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Saving Money

Amazon Black Friday 2023: 9 Things for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Money-Saving Items To Buy at Costco Every Month for Large Families

Shopping

9 Best Money-Saving Items To Buy at Costco Every Month for Large Families

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Money Lies That Keep You Poor

Savings Advice

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Money Lies That Keep You Poor

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Useless Products You Shouldn’t Buy at Car Dealerships

Saving Money

20 Useless Products You Shouldn't Buy at Car Dealerships

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!