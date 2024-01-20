Advertiser Disclosure
Avoid These 5 Unreliable Cars in 2024

3 min Read
By Laura Bogart
2023 Nissan Altima
Nissan / Nissan

You might have cruised into the new year fully prepared to get new wheels. You saved your money for a down payment. You budgeted for the monthly car notes. And you determined whether a family-friendly sedan, off-road vehicle or sleek convertible will best meet your needs.

But even with all that planning, you can still crash hard if you invest in the wrong car. If you want to avoid racking up expensive repairs or having to replace whole parts of your car, here are five unreliable cars to avoid.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

When Consumer Reports spoke with Jeep Grand Cherokee owners, the magazine found a number of unhappy customers. Though Jeep generally inspires incredible devotion among its consumers, Cherokee owners complained about issues with the air suspension and steering linkage. Annoyingly enough, the in-car electronic system can experience freezes, randomly going blank for up to 24 hours. Some of the owners even reported needing to replace their in-car electronic systems entirely.

Volkswagen Taos

Though Volkswagen is typically a trusted manufacturer, the Volkswagen Taos left the car owners that Consumer Reports spoke with feeling disappointed in its overall reliability. They reported major problems, such as brake issues and transmission woes — and as anyone who has ever paced a car repair shop waiting room will tell you, fixing a transmission is a massive expense. On top of these already considerable problems, owners also described engine troubles.

Mercedes Benz GLE

The Mercedes Benz name still carries prestige, though Mercedes Benz GLE owners might have a quibble or two about its reliability. They report problems with the car’s body hardware, as well as random noises and leaks, which can do more than startle you when driving, possibly resulting in considerable repair fees. Drivers also experienced issues with the car’s electrical accessories and reported keyless entry malfunctions.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan

You might think you’re getting an eco-friendly vehicle that’s safe for families in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan. But that’s not exactly the case, according to drivers who have experienced issues with the minivan’s charging capabilities and drive system. Drivers also share that the car’s battery system has problems with its heating and cooling.

Nissan Altima  

Nissan is another valued name in auto manufacturing, but many buyers have their share of remorse. Only 48% of Nissan Altima owners say that they’d purchase their cars again. The Car Guide reports that this sedan comes with an uninspiring drive, a free-falling segment, and only part time all-wheel drive.

