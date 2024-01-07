Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

3 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
1018crv22

When you’re retired and on a budget, finding the right car is about balancing cost with comfort, safety, and reliability. Here’s a list of seven cars that stand out for their features and affordability, combining information from Kelley Blue Book and Capital One.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Price: Less than $29,000

Features: This electric utility vehicle is not only budget-friendly but also offers a larger rear seat than the standard Bolt EV. It features one-pedal driving, simple controls, and infotainment, making it an excellent choice for older drivers looking to join the electric vehicle revolution.

2023 Ford Maverick

Price: Less than $25,000

Features: The Ford Maverick is a compact pickup that’s easier to park and climb into than full-size trucks. It offers an SUV-like view, a low step-in, a usable rear seat, and a cargo bed that’s easy to load. It also comes with simple controls and a good set of advanced safety equipment.

2023 Honda CR-V

Price: Nearly $30,000

Features: The CR-V balances a higher ride with easy cabin access. It has large doors, a remote-opening tailgate, and a suite of safety features. It’s known for its comfort, interior space, and reliability. The Honda Sensing safety suite is standard, offering various driving aids.

2023 Hyundai Sonata

Best Value for Seniors: $27,775 (SEL)

Features: This midsize car is praised for its styling, comfort, and value. It has a spacious cabin classified as large by the EPA, offering a quiet and smooth driving experience. It comes with LED lighting, a tilt-telescopic steering wheel, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Safety features include forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Make Your Money Work for You

2023 Kia Soul

Price: Just over $21,000 for the base model

Features: The Kia Soul offers an upright seating position and easy entry without the tall ride height of an SUV. It’s affordable and comes with automatic emergency braking, lane-following and lane-keeping assist, and a driver-attention monitor. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate and park.

2023 Kia Sportage

Price: Around $27,000, per Edmunds

Features: The Sportage is a compact SUV that’s easy to park and has a comfortable cabin step-in. It has a simple infotainment system and a strong set of standard safety features, including forward collision-avoidance assist and automatic high-beam headlights. The rotary shift dial is easy to grip and use.

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Price: $24,645 (LT + Confidence Package)

Features: As the lowest-priced new vehicle among the picks, the Trailblazer offers good value. It doesn’t lead in any particular area but is average or above average in most metrics. It comes with features like a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, and various safety assists. The LT trim adds cruise control, proximity key, and heated front seats.

Each of these cars has been chosen for their blend of affordability, ease of use, safety, and comfort, making them suitable for retirees who want to maintain independence without breaking the bank. Remember to test drive and check the latest models and prices, as they can vary based on location and availability.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

7 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Dining Out

Saving Money

7 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Dining Out

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

Saving Money

Avoid These 10 Cars Likely To Break Down After 100K Miles

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Not Sure What To Do With Old Stuff in Your Home? Let These Frugal Experts Help

Saving Money

Not Sure What To Do With Old Stuff in Your Home? Let These Frugal Experts Help

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Often Americans Replace Their Cars — and How Much They Spend

Saving Money

Here's How Often Americans Replace Their Cars -- and How Much They Spend

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Hidden Costs in Your Plane Ticket You May Not Realize

Travel

4 Hidden Costs in Your Plane Ticket You May Not Realize

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Health Insurance: It’s the Cheapest Option for Millions of Members — Should You Sign Up?

Saving Money

Costco Health Insurance: It's the Cheapest Option for Millions of Members -- Should You Sign Up?

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

Always Buy These 11 Grocery Items at Dollar Tree

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Frugal Foods That Can Stretch Your Meals and Not Your Wallet

Saving Money

6 Frugal Foods That Can Stretch Your Meals and Not Your Wallet

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 7 Frugal Habits That Can Help You Save For Your Dream Home

Savings Advice

Housing Market 2024: 7 Frugal Habits That Can Help You Save For Your Dream Home

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

Saving Money

The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Cheapskate But I Can’t Live Without These 7 Expensive Things

Shopping

I'm a Cheapskate But I Can't Live Without These 7 Expensive Things

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Basic Money Skills Everyone Needs To Master

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 7 Basic Money Skills Everyone Needs To Master

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Frugal Habits To Adopt Each Month in 2024

Savings Advice

12 Frugal Habits To Adopt Each Month in 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Amazon in January 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Amazon in January 2024

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Saving Money

9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!