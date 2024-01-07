7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

When you’re retired and on a budget, finding the right car is about balancing cost with comfort, safety, and reliability. Here’s a list of seven cars that stand out for their features and affordability, combining information from Kelley Blue Book and Capital One.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Price: Less than $29,000

Features: This electric utility vehicle is not only budget-friendly but also offers a larger rear seat than the standard Bolt EV. It features one-pedal driving, simple controls, and infotainment, making it an excellent choice for older drivers looking to join the electric vehicle revolution.

2023 Ford Maverick

Price: Less than $25,000

Features: The Ford Maverick is a compact pickup that’s easier to park and climb into than full-size trucks. It offers an SUV-like view, a low step-in, a usable rear seat, and a cargo bed that’s easy to load. It also comes with simple controls and a good set of advanced safety equipment.

2023 Honda CR-V

Price: Nearly $30,000

Features: The CR-V balances a higher ride with easy cabin access. It has large doors, a remote-opening tailgate, and a suite of safety features. It’s known for its comfort, interior space, and reliability. The Honda Sensing safety suite is standard, offering various driving aids.

2023 Hyundai Sonata

Best Value for Seniors: $27,775 (SEL)

Features: This midsize car is praised for its styling, comfort, and value. It has a spacious cabin classified as large by the EPA, offering a quiet and smooth driving experience. It comes with LED lighting, a tilt-telescopic steering wheel, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Safety features include forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

2023 Kia Soul

Price: Just over $21,000 for the base model

Features: The Kia Soul offers an upright seating position and easy entry without the tall ride height of an SUV. It’s affordable and comes with automatic emergency braking, lane-following and lane-keeping assist, and a driver-attention monitor. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate and park.

2023 Kia Sportage

Price: Around $27,000, per Edmunds

Features: The Sportage is a compact SUV that’s easy to park and has a comfortable cabin step-in. It has a simple infotainment system and a strong set of standard safety features, including forward collision-avoidance assist and automatic high-beam headlights. The rotary shift dial is easy to grip and use.

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Price: $24,645 (LT + Confidence Package)

Features: As the lowest-priced new vehicle among the picks, the Trailblazer offers good value. It doesn’t lead in any particular area but is average or above average in most metrics. It comes with features like a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, and various safety assists. The LT trim adds cruise control, proximity key, and heated front seats.

Each of these cars has been chosen for their blend of affordability, ease of use, safety, and comfort, making them suitable for retirees who want to maintain independence without breaking the bank. Remember to test drive and check the latest models and prices, as they can vary based on location and availability.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

