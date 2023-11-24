10 Best Used SUVs Under $25,000 That Are Worth Every Dollar

Are you in the market for a used SUV but don’t want to break the bank? Purchasing a pre-owned vehicle can be tricky. Often, buyers fall victim to hidden issues that aren’t made known until they’ve bought it and occupied the driver’s seat.

To help alleviate some of your stress, we have compiled a list of 10 best-used SUVs under $25,000 so you can be assured that each is worth every penny.

10 Best Used SUVs Under $25,000

A variety of used cars cost less than $25,000 but are still reliable and attractive options. In this list, we have included small, midsize, and large SUVs to showcase various options. No matter what type of SUV you are looking for, you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

2017 Subaru XV 2.0i-L

Subaru has built a reputation for producing rugged and reliable vehicles, and the 2017 Subaru XV 2.0i-L is no exception. This compact SUV offers a smooth ride, impressive fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and the signature Subaru all-wheel-drive system. Plus, the interior is well-designed and accommodating to families of various sizes.

“The 2017 Subaru XV 2.0i-L is a choice I often suggest,” says Robert Walden, experienced mechanic and founder of Vehicle Freak. “This one is between an SUV and a crossover because it rides like a car and has enough ground clearance for light off-roading adventures. Customers love how comfortable the inside is and its many safety features, like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.”

2018 Mazda CX-9

Mazda is known for infusing its vehicles with a sense of driving excitement. With its stylish exterior design, upscale interior, and responsive handling, the 2018 Mazda CX-9 is a midsize SUV that offers a premium driving experience without the price tag. It also gets reasonably good gas mileage. The third-row seating adds versatility, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurous individuals.

“The 2018 Mazda CX-9 strikes a balance between powerful performance and luxurious comfort,” says Todd Bialaszewski, founder of Sell My Car Online and certified master mechanic. “The image of being a maker of cars that are exciting to drive is epitomized by the CX-9. This vehicle provides an exhilarating driving experience in its class of cost.”

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe has long been praised for its striking design and well-designed interior, and the 2019 model is no exception. With a spacious cabin, user-friendly technology features, and a smooth ride, the Santa Fe delivers a comfortable driving experience. Additionally, Hyundai’s commitment to safety is evident in the numerous advanced safety features incorporated into the 2019 Santa Fe, making it a compelling choice for families on a budget.

“The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has incredible safety ratings that demonstrate Hyundai’s emphasis on equipping the latest safety features critical for families,” says Bialaszewski. Furthermore, its great fuel economy translates into lower fuel expenditure.”

2016 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has consistently been a top performer in the compact SUV segment, and the 2016 model is no exception. The CR-V is a favorite among budget-conscious buyers because of its practicality, reliability, and fuel efficiency. The spacious interior and clever storage solutions make it a practical choice for families, while the smooth ride and responsive handling contribute to an enjoyable driving experience. The 2016 Honda CR-V proves that you don’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability.

2018 Ford Escape

The 2018 Ford Escape strikes a nice balance between practical and fun driving. This SUV has a stylish exterior, a comfortable interior, and various available tech features. The turbocharged engine provides a punchy performance, making it an appealing option for those who enjoy a more spirited driving experience.

2018 Honda Pilot

The 2018 Honda Pilot is a comfortable and spacious 3-row SUV that offers seating for up to eight passengers, making it a good option for larger families that need an affordable SUV. It also offers a stylish exterior and features like the Honda Sensing safety suite and under-floor storage.

2017 Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a frequent pick for lists of top SUVs on a budget. The 2017 Toyota Highlander is comfortable, reliable, and safe. It offers a spacious, well-crafted interior, a smooth ride, and a strong safety record. It earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating for a new version. The Highlander’s V6 engine provides ample power for city driving and highway cruising. With a reputation for longevity and durability, this midsize SUV is a solid choice for those seeking a dependable and family-friendly SUV.

“The 2017 Toyota Highlander is an excellent car for families because of its spacious interior and high-quality materials,” says Bialaszewski. It also provides an array of sophisticated options that come standard in most models.”

2018 Buick Enclave

Like the 2018 Honda Pilot, the 2018 Buick Enclave is a 3-row SUV with up to eight passengers. The 2018 Buick Enclave is also quiet and easygoing, adding to its appeal for families.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers several features that might make it an appealing option for individuals or families who spend time out of cities or suburbs. This SUV can tow up to 6,200 pounds with a gas V6 engine or up to 7,400 pounds with a V8 engine. The 2017 Grand Cherokee is also available with all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The only hybrid on our list, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, is a solid option for those who want to purchase a used hybrid SUV on a budget. The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers 34 miles per gallon in the city and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. While you can also find a standard gasoline-only version of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 for under $25,000, the hybrid version’s fuel efficiency and other features make it an appealing choice.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a safe SUV with a touch of luxury that won’t break your budget, one of these will be a great choice.

