Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

These 10 Cars Could Drain Your Savings Through Constant Repairs

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Two car master auto mechanic repairers service technician checks and repairs the engine condition under the hood of the vehicle service shop.
guruXOOX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modern America was built around the automobile, and it’s nearly impossible to get around without one in many cities. Car payments, insurance and filling up at the pump are some of the biggest car-related expenses, but another one that people often overlook is the cost of maintenance.

According to Cox Automotive, Americans spend an average of $548 fixing their cars, and the American Automobile Association recommends budgeting for car maintenance by setting aside $50 per month — or closer to $60 per month due to inflation, Carvana reported.

Motor1.com identified the most expensive, popular and luxury cars to maintain using data from CarEdge. This list was ranked by each vehicle’s average 10-year maintenance cost. Here are the 10 most expensive cars to keep on the road.

Ram 2500-5500

  • 10-Year Cost: $25,134-$25,844
  • Annual Costs: $778 in Year 1, $4,889 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 79.2%

Porsche Cayenne

  • 10-Year Cost: $20,552
  • Annual Costs: $721 in Year 1, $3,827 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 60.9%

Porsche Macan

  • 10-Year Cost: $20,137
  • Annual Costs: $679 in Year 1, $3,786 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 60.9%

Ram ProMaster City/Cargo Van

  • 10-Year Cost: $19,870-$20,061
  • Annual Costs: $621 in Year 1, $3,845 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 63.2%

BMW X6 M

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,900
  • Annual Costs: $693 in Year 1, $3,479 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,634
  • Annual Costs: $621 in Year 1, $3,513 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 56.7%

BMW X7

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,550
  • Annual Costs: $658 in Year 1, $3,444 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%

BMW X5

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,389
  • Annual Costs: $642 in Year 1, $3,428 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 54.6%
Make Your Money Work for You

Porsche 911

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,231
  • Annual Costs: $780 in Year 10, $3,208 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 47.6%

Land Rover Range Rover

  • 10-Year Cost: $18,228
  • Annual Costs: $735 in Year 1, $3,267 by Year 10
  • Chance Of Needing Major Repair: 49.6%

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

11 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar Tree Now

Saving Money

11 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar Tree Now

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Shopping

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Practical Stocking Stuffers for Frugal People

Saving Money

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 10 Practical Stocking Stuffers for Frugal People

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Humphrey Yang: Is It Cheaper To Lease or Buy a Car?

Saving Money

Humphrey Yang: Is It Cheaper To Lease or Buy a Car?

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Saving Money

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Check Your Vanilla Gift Card Balance for Holiday Shopping

Shopping

How To Check Your Vanilla Gift Card Balance for Holiday Shopping

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Walmart’s Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

Saving Money

Walmart's Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The ‘One Hour’ Savings Rule: David Bach Says It’s the Only ‘Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich’

Savings Advice

The 'One Hour' Savings Rule: David Bach Says It's the Only 'Proven, Easy Way To Get Rich'

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco: 5 Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

Saving Money

Costco: 5 Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Sam’s Club Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Shopping

10 Sam's Club Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Can’t Miss Super Saturday Deals at Target

Saving Money

7 Can't Miss Super Saturday Deals at Target

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Home Depot’s Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

Shopping

Home Depot's Holiday Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Walgreens Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

Shopping

Walgreens Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

111 Stores That Accept Afterpay

Shopping

111 Stores That Accept Afterpay

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Apple Store Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

Saving Money

Apple Store Holiday Shopping Hours for Christmas 2023

December 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!