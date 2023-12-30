8 Cars To Avoid Buying if You Live Near the Mountains

Jeremy Christensen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living near the mountains can be a dream come true for many. The scenic views, the fresh air, and the sense of adventure are unmatched. However, when it comes to choosing a car for such a terrain, it’s crucial to make the right decision. Not all cars are suited for the challenges posed by mountainous areas. Here are eight cars that you might want to avoid if you live near the mountains.

1. Low Ground Clearance Vehicles

Cars with low ground clearance, like many sports cars and sedans, are not ideal for mountainous areas. These vehicles are more likely to scrape against the ground on uneven terrain or get stuck in snow. This can lead to damage to the undercarriage of the car, making them a poor choice for mountain living.

2. Rear-Wheel Drive Cars

While rear-wheel drive (RWD) cars are known for their performance on smooth roads, they can be a challenge in mountainous areas, especially in snow or on steep inclines. RWD cars are more prone to losing traction in such conditions, making them less reliable and potentially unsafe in the mountains.

3. Vehicles with Poor Fuel Efficiency

In mountainous areas, gas stations can be few and far between. Thus, owning a car with poor fuel efficiency can be a hassle. Cars that guzzle gas will not only cost more to run but could also leave you stranded if you misjudge the distance to the next fuel stop.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Cars with Low Horsepower Engines

The thin air at higher altitudes can reduce the performance of engines, especially those with low horsepower. Such cars might struggle on steep inclines, making your journey more difficult and potentially unsafe. Opting for a vehicle with a robust engine is vital in mountainous regions.

5. Vehicles with Poor Braking Systems

In the mountains, you’ll often find yourself on steep descents that demand a lot from your car’s braking system. Cars with outdated or substandard brakes can be a hazard in these conditions. It’s essential to have a vehicle with a reliable and effective braking system for mountain living.

6. Cars Without All-Wheel or Four-Wheel Drive

Cars without all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) can struggle in mountainous terrain, especially in snow or mud. AWD and 4WD provide better traction and control, which is crucial for safely navigating mountain roads.

7. Convertibles with Soft Tops

While convertibles are great for enjoying the scenic beauty, those with soft tops are not the best for mountainous regions. They offer less protection from the elements and can be less secure against wildlife encounters or falling debris like rocks or branches.

8. Older Vehicles with Limited Safety Features

Safety is paramount in mountain driving due to unpredictable road conditions and terrain. Older cars often lack modern safety features like electronic stability control, anti-lock braking systems, and airbags. These features can be lifesavers on mountain roads.

The Takeaway

Living near the mountains requires a vehicle that can handle the unique challenges of the terrain. It’s important to avoid cars that lack the necessary features for safe and efficient mountain driving. Opting for a vehicle with good ground clearance, AWD or 4WD, a strong engine, efficient brakes, and modern safety features will ensure a safer driving experience in the mountains.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates