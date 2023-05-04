Costco’s New $2,500 Volvo Incentive: See All Their Auto Discounts and Deals

It’s a well-known fact that Costco works to save its members money on an abundance of store items, like bulk ingredients, rotisserie chickens and gas, which is regularly 5 to 25 cents less per gallon. If you’re in the market for a new car, Costco can help you save on that too!

If you’re looking to purchase or lease a new 2023 or 2024 Volvo, you can take advantage of incentives of $1,000 and $2,500 through a new Costco limited-time special which started May 2 and runs through July 31, 2023.

As part of this promotion, Costco members can qualify for a $2,500 incentive on Volvo’s electric compact XC40 Recharge and its C40 Recharge electric crossover. According to Autoblog, the V60 Recharge PHEV isn’t included, but hybrid versions of the other models are.

Additionally, $1,000 member-only incentives are available on Volvo luxury sedans (S60, S90), wagons (V60 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country) and SUVs/crossovers (XC40, XC60, XC90).

To qualify for this deal, you must have been a Costco member on May 1 and take delivery of your new Volvo vehicle by July 31, 2023. Members can also combine the incentive with Costco’s prearranged pricing program, which the store offers in partnership with approved dealers, Autoblog detailed.

According to Costco, registration with the Costco Auto Program online or through its call center is required to receive a certificate with your unique promotion code. Then the certificate and code can be brought to any Volvo dealership to save.

Besides limited-time promotions with specific car manufacturers and discounts on automotive repair and accessories, you can always purchase a car through Costco’s Auto Program. This program works with automotive dealerships and manufacturers to deliver additional automotive savings opportunities.

For example, in Aug. 2022, Costco Auto launched three simultaneous deals for three different automakers — discounts on a 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD or 3500 HD, a $1,250 incentive deal on select 2019 to 2021 “Certified by Volvo” XC90 and XC90 SUVs, as well as free Audi Care with a new car purchase or lease on select models, according to Cars Direct.

At the beginning of 2023, Costco partnered with GM to offer a $1,000 incentive to Costco members looking to purchase or lease a 2022 and 2023 model-year Cadillac crossover or sedan.

Check out the full restrictions, eligibility and details on this Costco promotion and Volvo models here.

