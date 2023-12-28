What Are the Best Cars, Trucks, and EVs for Your Money in 2024?

For new car buyers, finding value for money is crucial yet difficult, especially when MSRPs are high. Everyone wants the latest features — and with so many vehicles on the market, it can prove difficult deciding what the best choice would be for your wants and needs.

Such a large expenditure is serious business, and while the scale of the expense can make shopping stressful, there’s trusted resources out there to lend a hand. There’s no better place to start than the gold standard of valuation and research: Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

For 10 years now, KBB has been publishing year-end Best Buy Awards, recommending the best cars, trucks, and SUVs to American car buyers across numerous segments. The awards placing importance on a variety of key criteria, like comfort, convenience, technology and driving refinement, along with ownership costs and reliability.

Here are Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB’s) Best Buy Awards of 2024 for cars, SUVs, trucks and electric vehicles (EVs):

Cars

Best New Model: 2024 Toyota Prius (starting MSRP: $27,650)

Delivering on design, safety, value, engineering, efficiency and performance, the new Prius was also chosen as MotorTrend’s 2024 Car of the Year, beating out the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Tesla Model 3 Highland.

Best Compact Car: 2024 Honda Civic (starting MSRP: $23,950)

“An excellent example of an inexpensive car that doesn’t feel cheap,” MotorTrend also thinks highly of the Honda Civic, placing it atop its compact sedan rankings. The Civic is a popular choice for many reasons, including its handsome design, roomy cabin and affordable entry price of just under $24K.

Best Midsize Car: 2024 Honda Accord (starting MSRP: $27,895)

More practical than an SUV, the Accord has always provided plenty of back seat and trunk space to boot. The Accord also stands out with superior handling and a well-balanced ride, a well-made and highly functional cabin and an extra-efficient powertrain lineup.

Best Minivan: 2024 Toyota Sienna (starting MSRP: $37,185)

While they’ll likely never rival SUVs in popularity ever again, minivans are still trending. The Sienna sells well, but is generally regarded as the best minivan on the market, according to KBB. Available as a hybrid-only, the Sienna is marketed as a minivan ready for outdoor activities with a 1500-watt inverter, a roof rack and an available hitch to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

SUVs

Best Subcompact SUV: 2024 Hyundai Kona (starting MSRP: $24,100)

Initially available with two gasoline engines, a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (EV versions with two different battery size options will be available later), the Kona looks much different than previous generations. Price-wise, it is the least expensive car listed here, but comes with a lot of features and technology for the money.

Best Compact SUV: 2024 Honda CR-V (starting MSRP: $29,500)

KBB points out the CR-V’s unparalleled reputation, reliability and resale value — but for a compact, the CR-V is also roomy and peppy. “The Honda CR-V rivals the Rav4 in nearly every way while being more enjoyable to drive,” per Edmunds.

Best 3-Row Midsize SUV: 2024 Kia Telluride (starting MSRP: $35,990)

This multiple KBB award-winner is strong in so many areas considered important by a majority of buyers. After redesigning its look and technology last year, the 2024 version offers mild changes only. But with its naturally aspired 291 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine and comfortable interior, a sophisticated ride is guaranteed.

Best Full-Size SUV: 2024 Ford Expedition (starting MSRP: $54,555)

Let’s face it, if you’re buying a full-size SUV, you expect space everywhere. The Ford Expedition provides plenty of room in the cabin and for passengers and cargo. It also tows more than similarly sized SUVs with its V6 muscle.

Trucks

Best Compact Truck: 2024 Ford Maverick (starting MSRP: $23,400)

This compact pickup is unlike any on the market. “While it sacrifices some power and capability, it makes up for it with excellent fuel economy: 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined, per Autoblog.

Best Midsize Truck: 2024 Toyota Tacoma (starting MSRP: $31,500)

A great truck at a great price. It’s been eight years since the Tacoma was last redesigned, but the 2024 model sticks to what it knows best: strong power and torque and a wealth of off-road options. As you move away from the base model, you’ll get a cooler interior and tech centre.

Best Full-Size Truck: 2024 Ford F-150 (starting MSRP: $36,570)

It’s easy to see why the F-150 continues to be so popular with American drivers — it’s just such a well-rounded truck that is good at everything. The 2024 refresh comes with a wide range of new features and design changes, and that’s reflected in the uptick in price throughout the whole 2024 line.

Electric Vehicles

Best Electric Vehicle: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (starting MSRP: $41,650)

Now three years old, the Ioniq 5 is still at the top of its game. Deceptively large for a vehicle that looks like a hatchback from afar, the Ioniq 5 hasn’t changed much for its 2024 model besides some standard safety features. Above average range and fast charge time pairs nicely with a controlled but powerful ride.

Best 3-Row EV: 2024 Kia EV9 (starting MSRP: $54,900)

Offering a whopping seven seats and three rows, the Kia EV9 also has a unique design and plenty of torque and acceleration. Car and Driver included the EV9 on its 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list, ranking it just behind the Ioniq 5.

Best Electric Truck: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning (starting MSRP: $49,995)

Drivers praise Ford’s F-Series EV for its ability to function like a great EV and work like a great truck. The F-150 Lightning was chosen as MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year in 2023, and beat out the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra Electric to take KBB’s Best EV Truck honors this year. Prices for the 2024 have come down drastically, too.

