Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

What Are the Best Cars, Trucks, and EVs for Your Money in 2024?

5 min Read
By David Nadelle
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport
©Honda

For new car buyers, finding value for money is crucial yet difficult, especially when MSRPs are high. Everyone wants the latest features — and with so many vehicles on the market, it can prove difficult deciding what the best choice would be for your wants and needs.

Such a large expenditure is serious business, and while the scale of the expense can make shopping stressful, there’s trusted resources out there to lend a hand. There’s no better place to start than the gold standard of valuation and research: Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

For 10 years now, KBB has been publishing year-end Best Buy Awards, recommending the best cars, trucks, and SUVs to American car buyers across numerous segments. The awards placing importance on a variety of key criteria, like comfort, convenience, technology and driving refinement, along with ownership costs and reliability.

Here are Kelley Blue Book’s (KBB’s) Best Buy Awards of 2024 for cars, SUVs, trucks and electric vehicles (EVs):

Cars

Best New Model: 2024 Toyota Prius (starting MSRP: $27,650)

Delivering on design, safety, value, engineering, efficiency and performance, the new Prius was also chosen as MotorTrend’s 2024 Car of the Year, beating out the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Tesla Model 3 Highland.

Also: 6 Cars the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Best Compact Car: 2024 Honda Civic (starting MSRP: $23,950)

“An excellent example of an inexpensive car that doesn’t feel cheap,” MotorTrend also thinks highly of the Honda Civic, placing it atop its compact sedan rankings. The Civic is a popular choice for many reasons, including its handsome design, roomy cabin and affordable entry price of just under $24K.

Make Your Money Work for You

Best Midsize Car: 2024 Honda Accord (starting MSRP: $27,895)

More practical than an SUV, the Accord has always provided plenty of back seat and trunk space to boot. The Accord also stands out with superior handling and a well-balanced ride, a well-made and highly functional cabin and an extra-efficient powertrain lineup.  

Best Minivan: 2024 Toyota Sienna (starting MSRP: $37,185)

While they’ll likely never rival SUVs in popularity ever again, minivans are still trending. The Sienna sells well, but is generally regarded as the best minivan on the market, according to KBB. Available as a hybrid-only, the Sienna is marketed as a minivan ready for outdoor activities with a 1500-watt inverter, a roof rack and an available hitch to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

SUVs

Best Subcompact SUV: 2024 Hyundai Kona (starting MSRP: $24,100)

Initially available with two gasoline engines, a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (EV versions with two different battery size options will be available later), the Kona looks much different than previous generations. Price-wise, it is the least expensive car listed here, but comes with a lot of features and technology for the money.

Best Compact SUV: 2024 Honda CR-V (starting MSRP: $29,500)

KBB points out the CR-V’s unparalleled reputation, reliability and resale value — but for a compact, the CR-V is also roomy and peppy. “The Honda CR-V rivals the Rav4 in nearly every way while being more enjoyable to drive,” per Edmunds.

Best 3-Row Midsize SUV: 2024 Kia Telluride (starting MSRP: $35,990)

This multiple KBB award-winner is strong in so many areas considered important by a majority of buyers. After redesigning its look and technology last year, the 2024 version offers mild changes only. But with its naturally aspired 291 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine and comfortable interior, a sophisticated ride is guaranteed.

Make Your Money Work for You

Best Full-Size SUV: 2024 Ford Expedition (starting MSRP: $54,555)

Let’s face it, if you’re buying a full-size SUV, you expect space everywhere. The Ford Expedition provides plenty of room in the cabin and for passengers and cargo. It also tows more than similarly sized SUVs with its V6 muscle.

Trucks

Best Compact Truck: 2024 Ford Maverick (starting MSRP: $23,400)

This compact pickup is unlike any on the market. “While it sacrifices some power and capability, it makes up for it with excellent fuel economy: 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined, per Autoblog.

Best Midsize Truck: 2024 Toyota Tacoma (starting MSRP: $31,500)

A great truck at a great price. It’s been eight years since the Tacoma was last redesigned, but the 2024 model sticks to what it knows best: strong power and torque and a wealth of off-road options. As you move away from the base model, you’ll get a cooler interior and tech centre.

Best Full-Size Truck: 2024 Ford F-150 (starting MSRP: $36,570)

It’s easy to see why the F-150 continues to be so popular with American drivers — it’s just such a well-rounded truck that is good at everything. The 2024 refresh comes with a wide range of new features and design changes, and that’s reflected in the uptick in price throughout the whole 2024 line.

Electric Vehicles

Best Electric Vehicle: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (starting MSRP: $41,650)

Now three years old, the Ioniq 5 is still at the top of its game. Deceptively large for a vehicle that looks like a hatchback from afar, the Ioniq 5 hasn’t changed much for its 2024 model besides some standard safety features. Above average range and fast charge time pairs nicely with a controlled but powerful ride.

Make Your Money Work for You

Best 3-Row EV: 2024 Kia EV9 (starting MSRP: $54,900)

Offering a whopping seven seats and three rows, the Kia EV9 also has a unique design and plenty of torque and acceleration. Car and Driver included the EV9 on its 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list, ranking it just behind the Ioniq 5.

Best Electric Truck: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning (starting MSRP: $49,995)

Drivers praise Ford’s F-Series EV for its ability to function like a great EV and work like a great truck. The F-150 Lightning was chosen as MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year in 2023, and beat out the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra Electric to take KBB’s Best EV Truck honors this year. Prices for the 2024 have come down drastically, too.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Say You Should Avoid Buying a New Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Say You Should Avoid Buying a New Car

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s 9 Ways To Save Your First $1,000 Fast

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey's 9 Ways To Save Your First $1,000 Fast

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Puppy Scams Cost Americans $1 Million This Year: 5 Red Flags To Know Before Buying a Dog Online

Saving Money

Puppy Scams Cost Americans $1 Million This Year: 5 Red Flags To Know Before Buying a Dog Online

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

The Frugal Person’s Guide to Thrifting

Shopping

The Frugal Person's Guide to Thrifting

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Is Home Depot Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What Shoppers Should Know

Shopping

Is Home Depot Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What Shoppers Should Know

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Is Starbucks Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What You Need To Know

Saving Money

Is Starbucks Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What You Need To Know

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Is Macy’s Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Should Know

Saving Money

Is Macy's Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Should Know

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

Shopping

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

December 28, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Overspent During the Holidays? 10 Steps To Recover in 2024

Saving Money

Overspent During the Holidays? 10 Steps To Recover in 2024

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Is Lowe’s Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Lowe's Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Is Safeway Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Saving Money

Is Safeway Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

10 Venmo Scams To Protect Your Money From in 2024

Savings Advice

10 Venmo Scams To Protect Your Money From in 2024

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here’s 10 Ways I Save on Groceries Every Month

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Expert: Here's 10 Ways I Save on Groceries Every Month

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

The 20 Most-Researched Vehicles in 2023 and What They Provide for Your Money

Saving Money

The 20 Most-Researched Vehicles in 2023 and What They Provide for Your Money

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Americans Are Struggling To Buy Groceries: Here’s How They’re Cutting Costs

Savings Advice

Americans Are Struggling To Buy Groceries: Here's How They're Cutting Costs

December 26, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Renovating Your Home Can Be Better Than Buying a New One

Saving Money

6 Reasons Renovating Your Home Can Be Better Than Buying a New One

December 27, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!