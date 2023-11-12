Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on These Days of the Year

martin-dm / Getty Images

Embarking on the quest for a new vehicle can be as exciting as it is daunting, and while the glossy brochures and shiny models may lure you in, timing your purchase is a crucial yet often overlooked element. The day you walk into the showroom could dramatically sway the outcome of your car-buying experience. To avoid the common pitfalls and cruise smoothly towards a savvy purchase, pay close attention to the calendar.

The Worst Days To Visit the Dealership

Circling the calendar is as vital as circling the car lot. To dodge the days when you’re more likely to encounter a high-pressure sales pitch than a high-value deal, steer clear of these less-than-optimal times to visit the dealership.

Early Month Missteps

The first of the month might symbolize fresh starts, but it’s not the ideal time to secure a fresh set of keys. With the sales staff’s quotas reset, the urgency to cut deals is at a low, making significant discounts less likely.

Make Your Money Work for You

Holiday Hype

Though dealerships dress up holiday sales with big red bows and seemingly sweet deals, these periods often attract a surge of buyers, diluting your chances for a personalized negotiation and a truly competitive offer.

Model Year Madness

The arrival of new models might seem like the prime time to purchase, but it’s also when dealerships capitalize on the hype, sticking closer to sticker prices and leaving little room for negotiation.

Weekend Woes

The common lure of a weekend dealership visit is precisely what you should avoid. The crowded lots and busy staff can turn your car buying into a conveyor belt experience, where the pressure is high and the deals are not as deep.

The Best Times for Buying a Car

Shift your strategy to times when dealerships are quieter, and the sales team is more eager to discuss deals:

Midweek: A Tuesday or Wednesday visit can mean undivided attention and more willingness to haggle from the sales team.

A Tuesday or Wednesday visit can mean undivided attention and more willingness to haggle from the sales team. End-of-month: The final days of any month can be a sweet spot for buyers as sales quotas loom and dealers are more inclined to make deals happen.

The final days of any month can be a sweet spot for buyers as sales quotas loom and dealers are more inclined to make deals happen. Off-peak periods: Consider late fall or winter for your car shopping, when the demand is cooler and the potential savings can be significant.

Make Your Money Work for You

Pro Tips for Any Day of the Year

No matter when you decide to buy, keep these tips in your back pocket:

Knowledge is power: Arm yourself with thorough research about the car you want.

Arm yourself with thorough research about the car you want. Know your budget: A clear understanding of your financial limits sets the stage for a solid purchase.

A clear understanding of your financial limits sets the stage for a solid purchase. Pre-approval: Walking in with financing in hand gives you the leverage to negotiate as a cash buyer.

Walking in with financing in hand gives you the leverage to negotiate as a cash buyer. Test drive: Always take the car for a spin to ensure it meets your expectations.

Always take the car for a spin to ensure it meets your expectations. Haggle with confidence: The listed price is just the opening bid in your negotiation game.

Final Take

Choosing the right day to buy a car can be as crucial as choosing the right car itself. By avoiding high-traffic times, you position yourself for a buying experience that could lead to substantial savings and a smoother ride off the dealership lot. In the realm of car buying, timing isn’t merely a consideration — it’s the key factor that powers the transaction.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates