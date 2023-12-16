Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Electric vs. Gas Cars: Which Is More Cost Effective in the Long Run?

3 min Read
By Cameron Diiorio
Young Black Couple Choosing Car In Modern Dealership Center, Holding Clipboard And Checking Vehicle Characteristics In Catalog, Happy African American Spouses Buying Automobile In Showroom.
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With most top automobile manufacturers having their electric vehicle line, it seems that electric vehicles are here to stay — in fact, EVs are, without a doubt, the future of the automotive industry. 

Many people are looking for their next car. Some are gas-powered enthusiasts, unwilling to make the switch. Others are all for energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.

But what is the most cost-effective? Is it cheaper to own a gas-powered vehicle, or is an electric vehicle the way to go?

Go Electric

“The average cost to operate an EV in the United States is $485 per year, while the average for a gasoline-powered vehicle is $1,117,” said a study by the University of Michigan’s Transportation Institute.

In the long run, it is cheaper to own an electric vehicle — which is why so many Americans are ditching gas-powered cars when looking to add a new vehicle to their household. 

Ultimately, owning an electric vehicle is more beneficial to your wallet.

Gas Costs More

“Going electric means you get to skip pricey trips to the pump, which is one of the biggest draws for making the switch,” said Courtney Lindwall with the National Resources Defense Council.

With gas prices constantly in flux, EV drivers find stability in the near-constant price of EV charging. It is even better for those who can charge at home.

Those who have home chargers for their electric vehicles can save more money and reduce time spent at public EV charging stations.

Make Your Money Work for You

Even for EV owners who only have access to public charging stations, it is inexpensive to charge an electric vehicle compared to filling up a tank. 

Maintenance Is Cheaper on EVs

Key components of a gas-powered vehicle are often too costly to replace. Many components, such as spark plugs or a gas-powered engine, can make maintenance costs expensive.

“Without spark plugs to replace or oil to change, electric vehicles have a clear leg up on maintenance costs,” Lindwall said. “EVs also have the unique feature of “regenerative” braking — recovering the energy normally lost to braking — which saves on brake pad replacements.”

No oil changes or brake pad replacements entice potential EV buyers — maintenance costs can be bank-breaking. Those who purchase an EV do not have to deal with the high maintenance costs of electric vehicles.

Given the current state of gas-powered and electric vehicles, electric vehicles are the most cost-efficient way to drive.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Shopping

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This December

Shopping

11 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe's This December

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Make Holiday Travel More Affordable

Saving Money

9 Ways To Make Holiday Travel More Affordable

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Shipping Deadlines for UPS, FedEx, USPS and More

Saving Money

Holiday Shipping Deadlines for UPS, FedEx, USPS and More

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Apps That Frugal Shoppers Have On Their Phone

Shopping

5 Apps That Frugal Shoppers Have On Their Phone

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cash Stuffing: The Only Way to Budget During the Holidays

Saving Money

Cash Stuffing: The Only Way to Budget During the Holidays

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Smart Credit Card Strategies for Holiday Shopping

Saving Money

Smart Credit Card Strategies for Holiday Shopping

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Worth It for the Middle Class

Savings Advice

10 Frugal Habits That Aren't Worth It for the Middle Class

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Family Dollar Now

Saving Money

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Family Dollar Now

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Electric Vehicles: These Are the Only 10 Cars That Will Get You a Full Federal Tax Credit in 2024

Saving Money

Electric Vehicles: These Are the Only 10 Cars That Will Get You a Full Federal Tax Credit in 2024

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Food Delivery Services That Will Save You Money This Holiday Season

Saving Money

7 Food Delivery Services That Will Save You Money This Holiday Season

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Most Popular Christmas Toys this Year that Are Way Too Expensive

Saving Money

9 Most Popular Christmas Toys this Year that Are Way Too Expensive

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: If SNAP Benefits Are Stolen, Are States Legally Obligated To Reimburse Them?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: If SNAP Benefits Are Stolen, Are States Legally Obligated To Reimburse Them?

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

Saving Money

9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!