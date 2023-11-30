©Toyota

Relatively inexpensive sports cars are becoming a rarity in today’s SUV-heavy market. But if it’s been a dream of yours to own a high-powered, road-burning, fast-as-heck sports car, they really are out there.

New cars have never been more expensive and many used classic models tend to frustratingly appreciate over time rather than lose value. However, pursuing your driving dreams of owning a mighty eye opener won’t go in vain if you do your research.

As TopSpeed noted, there are plenty of budget-friendly, high-performance cars available to those willing to take a chance on a 5- to 20-year-old model, like a 2002 Chevy Corvette C5 ($21,000), a 2010 Jaguar XKR ($18,000) or a 2016 Ford Mustang V6 ($16,000). Due to gift of depreciation, even a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe from 1999 or a Bentley Continental Flying Spur from 2006 could be yours for around $13K, according to the site.

Of course, you have to consider some things when you’re buying a vintage vehicle. Chiefly, how much it’s going to cost you in future maintenance fees. Paying more for a new high performance model, like a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ($27,795 MSRP), will give you a rebellious ride without repeated repair headaches.

7 High Performance Cars That Are Also Budget-Friendly

Here are seven new and used high performance cars you should be able to finagle for less than $30,000.

2024 Toyota GR86

Price: $29,495

Starting with something brand new, the Toyota GR86 shares a platform with the Subaru BRZ and has the same updated features as its twin. The newest model has a base price under $30,000 and surprising power and easy driving, even at top speeds, noted U.S. News & World Report.

2016 Ford Mustang V6

Price: $16,000

Mentioned above, TopSpeed lists the starting used price for a Ford Mustang V6 at around $16K, which is in line with Kelley Blue Book’s fair market range for this model and year. For that, you’ll get performance, power and a classic design that never goes out of style. “A muscle car with genuine crossover appeal,” said Edmunds.

2005 Maserati Quattroporte

Price: $11,000

Yes, a Maserati. Albeit one with a few years on it. Heavily styled, the Quattroporte (“four doors” in Italian) is comparable to full-sized sedans like the Audi S8 and BMW 745i. The forthcoming 2025 version will set you back around $150,000, but used 2017 and 2005 models can be had for around $26,000 and $11,000, respectively, per Carfax and TopSpeed.

2006 Chrysler 300C SRT8

Price: $9,000

Over $42,000 when new, you should be able to scoop a great deal on a 2006 or later model fairly easily. A bit boxy by today’s standards (although it kind of looks “Bentley-esque,” noted Car and Driver), the 300C SRT8 is unique in its mix of performance and refinement. With 425 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque from its high-compression-ratio 6.1-liter engine makes this a muscle sedan that might be a perfect if you can get one in good shape and with a relatively healthy maintenance history behind it.

2014 Audi RS 5

Price: $29,000

A quick search on Cars.com shows $30,000 to be a typical price for the RS 5 (Kelley’s has the fair market price closer to $25K). That’s still a good chunk of change, but you’re getting a lot under the hood. A 450-horsepower 4.2-liter V8, standard all-wheel drive, an upgraded suspension setup and a 7-speed dual-clutch paddle-shift automatic gearbox make this one hard to beat, said Morningstar.

2023 Subaru BRZ

Price: $28,525

The BRZ is very similar to the Toyota GR86. Both performance coupes have a great price and a peppy naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine with 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. But Car and Driver narrowly picked the BRZ over the GR86, feeling it simply drives better.

2002 Chevrolet Corvette C5

Price: $21,000

No matter the year, you’re going to have to pay to own a Corvette. Even a 21-year-old model should cost you $21,000, noted TopSpeed. If you love to turn heads while you put the pedal down, this model has beautiful curves and it’s 5.7-liter V-8 engine can go from 0-60 miles per hour (MPH) in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 175 MPH.

