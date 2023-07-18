Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Is This Ford Electric Vehicle Worth It for $10K Less?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
2023 Washington DC Auto Show, USA - 23 Jan 2023
SHAWN THEW / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

There’s little doubt that electric vehicles will eventually take the automotive industry by storm, if they haven’t already. From 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022, the share of electric cars is expected to reach 18% of the overall global car market this year, per the International Energy Agency.

Future growth for EVs is assured, but prices are going to have to become affordable at some point as competition heats up. According to Cox Automotive, the average transaction price for electric vehicles was $53,438 in June 2023, compared with $48,808 for gas-powered cars.

Citing “increased plant capacity, continued work on scaling production and cost, and improving battery raw material costs” as the reasons behind the price cuts, Ford is aiming to increase its stake in the EV market dominated by Tesla by making its already popular F-150 Lightning pickup more affordable.

Ford tipped its hand to competitors as it slashed prices on its F-150 Lightning electric trucks, including a 17% — a hair under $10,000 — cut for the base model, per Reuters. The base Pro variant of the Lightning has a suggested retail price of $49,995, down from $59,974, while the higher-end Platinum model will cost $91,995, about 6.2% less than its prior price.

Make Your Money Work for You

As Kelley Blue Book noted, dealers currently have an oversupply of EVs after companies like Ford overestimated growth in demand. Regardless of previous price hikes and industry motives, now might be the time to purchase an electric F-150.

Although there are concerns about its range when towing, the Ford F-150 Lightning has been positively reviewed by all the major automotive outlets — including Car and Driver, MotorTrend and Edmunds.

With an EPA estimated range of between 240 and 320 miles depending on model and battery, the Lightning is similar to its F-150 internal combustion counterpart in looks and performance. For Lightnings equipped with a larger, extended range battery, acceleration is considerable. Car and Driver testers had the trucks jumping from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds.

While Kelley Blue Book’s test driver found the F-150 Lightning had “more than enough muscle for most requirements, even for work trucks,” the official maximum towing capacity of the production model is 10,000 pounds. However, only trucks with the optional extended range battery will be able to tow that much.

Make Your Money Work for You

This might be the time to pounce on a deal for the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year while its available. Purchasing an F-150 Lightning, which Ford first introduced in April 2021, comes with an additional bonus: It is one of only eight EVs eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit, per CBS.  

Ford has cut prices on all F-150 Lightning variants, including the XLT 311A ($54,995 [-$9,479]), the XLT 312A ($59,995 [-$8,479]), the XLT 312A Extended Range ($69,995 [-$8,879]), the Lariat 510A ($69,995 [-$6,979]) and the Lariat Extended Range ($77,495 [-$8,479]).

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Saving Money

Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Membership Deals: Follow These 5 Social Media Accounts for Savings

Shopping

Costco Membership Deals: Follow These 5 Social Media Accounts for Savings

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

Shopping

8 Must Buys at Costco Every Summer, According to Experts

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Does Your Amazon Spending Compare to the Average American’s?

Shopping

How Does Your Amazon Spending Compare to the Average American's?

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

18 Online Shopping Traps and Scams To Watch Out For

Shopping

18 Online Shopping Traps and Scams To Watch Out For

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi: Treat Yourself Without Overspending

Shopping

8 Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi: Treat Yourself Without Overspending

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 — Here’s Who Qualifies

Saving Money

New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 -- Here's Who Qualifies

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

Saving Money

Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

Savings Advice

This Is Why I Stopped Automating My Savings

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Dollar Tree Experiment: Is Living Solely on $1 Items a Practical Personal Finance Strategy?

Shopping

The Dollar Tree Experiment: Is Living Solely on $1 Items a Practical Personal Finance Strategy?

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

Saving Money

15 Ways Smart People Save Money When Buying Groceries

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Reddit Users’ 8 Favorite Budget Meals To Save You Money on Food

Saving Money

Reddit Users' 8 Favorite Budget Meals To Save You Money on Food

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Shopping

10 Best Target Items To Buy for Less Than $10

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

Shopping

8 Costco Items That Gen Z Love Most

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do Dirt Cheap Deals Compare to Dollar Tree? 5 Items To Buy for Less This Summer

Shopping

Do Dirt Cheap Deals Compare to Dollar Tree? 5 Items To Buy for Less This Summer

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

Travel

5 Affordable U.S. Beaches To Visit This Summer

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!