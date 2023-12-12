Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

6 Luxury Vehicles That Will Last Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
©Chevrolet

If you’re shopping for a car, you might believe the old adage, “You get what you pay for.” Taken literally, you might believe that if you purchase a luxury vehicle, you’ll get more years of reliable use, making the extra cost worth it in the long term.

You might also get more enjoyment, which means you’d be less likely to trade it in for a newer model.  

According to data from ISeeCars.com, people keep a new car an average of 8.4 years. Forbes recently released a list of 25 vehicles owners hold on to longer than average.

The findings might surprise you: Only 6 of those cars could be classified as “luxury” vehicles, meaning they are either from a recognized luxury brand — and carry a level of prestige along with a higher price tag — or luxe amenities.

Proving the resilience of middle-market vehicles, Toyota dominated the list with 11 out of 25 cars, the most of any manufacturer. A few Honda models and some beloved and long-lasting Fords, including the Explorer, also made the list.

Read on to find out your best bet for a reliable vehicle if you have $50,000 or more to spend on a new car.

Acura MDX

The Acura MDX is a luxury crossover three-row SUV starting at $49,850. As the luxury division of Honda, the Acura brand boasts reliability and safety, prompting Kelley Blue Book to call it “a strong contender in a class full of excellent vehicles.”

Make Your Money Work for You

The stylish vehicle offers so much comfort and tech, 11.6% of original owners hold onto the car for 15 years or more, according to Forbes.

Lexus RX Hybrid

Hybrid vehicles have proven their value and reliability over the years. The Lexus RX Hybrid is a luxury mid-size SUV with sporty styling and incredible fuel efficiency. According to Forbes research, 24.1% of owners hold onto the vehicle for 10 years or more. With an MSRP from $50,000 up to $62,000, depending on the trim package, along with the prestigious Lexus name, this car exudes luxury and comfort.

Ford Expedition

With prices from $54,000 up to $92,000+ for the Platinum version, the Ford Expedition may not carry a luxury name, but it has a luxury price — plus the styling and comfort you’d expect from a vehicle in this class. Drivers tend to keep their Expedition for 9 years, putting it slightly above the average time to keep a car.

The Expedition’s little brother, the popular Ford Explorer, also made Forbes’ list, with owners holding onto the vehicle an average of 8.4 years.

Toyota Sequoia

While it’s not technically considered a luxury vehicle by some observers, the $60,875 starting price of the Toyota Sequoia makes it more expensive than some of the luxury vehicles on this list. But you’re getting a lot of truck for the money — and a truckload of reliability, too, according to reports. The full-sized SUV is built on a truck frame and carries up to eight people with plenty of room for cargo, too.

According to Forbes, 12.6% of owners keep the vehicle 15 years or more. Of pre-owned Sequoias purchased in 2017, 6.6% had more than 200,000 miles, while 0.2% boasted odometer readings of 300,000 or more.

Make Your Money Work for You

Chevrolet Suburban

A competitor to the Ford Expedition, the Chevrolet Suburban also boasts room for 8 passengers and cargo, along with renowned towing capabilities. Owners keep the vehicle an average of 8.4 years and, according to Forbes, 5% of used models have 200,000 miles or more. That’s a lot of family road trips!

Chevrolet Corvette

Once you’ve experienced the power and style of a Chevy Corvette, you may not want to let it go. Owners keep their Corvettes on the road an average of 9 years, Forbes reported. In 2024, Chevy released the E-Ray Hybrid model to boost fuel efficiency. The new motor, combined with the traditional V8 engine, boasts 655 horsepower.

A true luxury sportscar, the traditional gas-powered Corvette starts at $68,300, while the E-Ray starts at $104,900 — and the Z06 starts at just over $110,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Travel ‘Dupe’ Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

Travel

10 Travel 'Dupe' Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

Saving Money

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

Travel

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

Saving Money

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

Shopping

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

Saving Money

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: Here’s the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

Savings Advice

Ramit Sethi: Here's the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Immigrants and Food Stamps: When Are You Qualified for SNAP Benefits?

Saving Money

Immigrants and Food Stamps: When Are You Qualified for SNAP Benefits?

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Saving Money

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Shoppers Love Dollar General, NYX & Kraft, Thanks to TikTok

Savings Advice

Gen Z Shoppers Love Dollar General, NYX & Kraft, Thanks to TikTok

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest — What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

Saving Money

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest -- What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

Saving Money

The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Must Do To Limit Spending Over the Holidays

Saving Money

8 Things You Must Do To Limit Spending Over the Holidays

December 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s What You Should Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

Savings Advice

Grant Cardone: Here's What You Should Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

December 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!