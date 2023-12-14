15 Most Expensive Electric Cars and What They Cost

Once thought to be uncommon, there are a bunch of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) on the market now, which isn’t surprising given that all American drivers will eventually be switching over to EVs and companies are getting competitive with production lines and widening their model and trim range.

While you can buy low-priced, entry-level EVs like the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt for around $25,000-$30,000, you can also easily pay over $100,000 (or $1 million) for a number of electric cars.

Keep in mind that you won’t find many of the following cars during your lazy Sunday car lot jaunts. Many are hypercars — ultimate performance vehicles that are practically prototypes and produced in extremely limited runs. But it’ll show you what’s on the minds of today’s future-looking companies.

Additionally, the estimated MSRPs are for base models. For example, the last entry on the list below, the Porsche Taycan, has a starting price listed at $92,550. However, the “highest variant in the lineup and also the most expensive one,” the Turbo S Cross Turismo model, starts at $197,500, per TopSpeed.

Here are the 15 most expensive electric cars and what they cost.

1. Aspark Owl

Estimated Starting Price: $4 million

$4 million Random Model Fact: This Japanese “hypercar” produces twice as much power as Formula 1 cars, has a top speed of 260 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 1.72 seconds, per Top Gear.

2. Lotus Evija

Estimated Starting Price: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Random Model Fact: With “a power output of 2,000PS (1,972bhp in old money), 1,700Nm of torque, and a staggering zero-to-186mph time of under nine seconds,” the Evija plans to pack power in a lightweight package, Wired noted.

3. Pininfarina Battista

Estimated Starting Price: $2.25 million

$2.25 million Random Model Fact: With a $2.25 million price tag, you better be getting top shelf luxury and performance for your money. The powerful 1,900 horsepower, four-engine output is matched with the utmost in design details.

4. Rimac Nevera

Estimated Starting Price: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Random Model Fact: According to its website,the Rimac Nevera is the “ultimate record-breaking hypercar,” topping out at 258 mph and smashing 23 speed benchmarks in a single day.

5. Deus Vayanne

Estimated Starting Price: $2 million

$2 million Random Model Fact: This electric startup has “ridiculous horsepower and torque figures and a 99-unit production run planned in 2025,” according to Car and Driver.

6. Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne

Estimated Starting Price: $2 million

$2 million Random Model Fact: The Spanish-made Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne is a limited-to-five, ultra-luxurious ride that looks like the Batmobile with scissor doors and ultra-high tech features.

7. Drako GTE

Estimated Starting Price: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Random Model Fact: The low and wide, four-motor Drako GTE has been created for the (very rich) driver who values transcendent power and maneuverability.

8. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Estimated Starting Price: $400,000

$400,000 Random Model Fact: We’ve finally reached cars priced for the very, very rich individual, instead of the ultra-high net worth driver. This ultra-luxury electric sports coupe is Rolls-Royce’s first EV, and has a swanky mix of modern elegance, handcrafted precision and one-of-a-kind performance.

9. Cadillac Celestiq

Estimated Starting Price: $300,000

$300,000 Random Model Fact: This electric sedan will be hand-made to order per the buyer’s commissioned specifications. One standard tech feature: a 55-inch display spanning the width of the dashboard.

10. BMW i7

Estimated Starting Price: $120,295

$120,295 Random Model Fact: We’ve been describing luxury cars largely in terms of performance here, but luxury means opulence, and the BMW i7 has it in spades. From 5.5-inch color touchscreens for passengers to the 12.3-inch driver’s display to the 31-inch movie screen for rear passengers, manual controls are obsolete in this car’s world.

11. Audi e-tron GT

Estimated Starting Price: $106,395

$106,395 Random Model Fact: Audi’s first all-electric sedan shares a platform and is comparable to Porsche’s Taycan, but with more attention to comfort and less on performance, said Edmunds.

12. GMC Hummer EV/Hummer EV SUV

Estimated Starting Prices: $106,945/$105,595

$106,945/$105,595 Random Model Fact: These Hummer supertrucks will be limited, but not limited like some of the EVs mentioned above. Of course, the appeal of Hummers is that they can go where a lot of luxury cars can’t: off-roading with no-limit power.

13. Mercedes-Benz EQS/EQS SUV

Estimated Starting Price: $105,550

$105,550 Random Model Fact: Both the EQS and its SUV counterpart have the same starting price and are offered on three powertrain options, per Edmunds. The SUV has seating up to seven, but with such a quiet cabin and smooth ride, you’ll only notice noise from your passengers.

14. Tesla Model X

Estimated Starting Price: $100,130

$100,130 Random Model Fact: Finally, we come to THE name in EVs, Tesla. The company has recalled over two million of its vehicles over autopilot safety issues — the 2016-2023 Model X included. The EV SUV gets top marks for speed and handling, but less kudos for practicality and wind noise, per Consumer Reports.

15. Porsche Taycan

Estimated Starting Price: $92,550

$92,550 Random Model Fact: The only base model on this list that starts under $100K, the Taycan is Porsche’s first push into the electric vehicle market, and it’s pulled off a coup, delivering a sedan that has awesome range, style, comfort and performance.

