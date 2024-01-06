Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

5 Myths About Electric Cars — and Why Believing Them Could Be Costly

3 min Read
By Gina Hagler
China Shanghai Tesla Model Y Deliveries - 18 Jan 2021
Xinhua / Shutterstock.com

Misinformation about electric cars is widespread. If this misinformation keeps you from buying one, it can be costly, not only to you but also to the planet. Here are five Electrical Vehicle Myths from EPA and myEV.

Mistaken Myths: Busted

  1. Electric vehicles are worse for the climate than gasoline cars because of power plant emissions. Not so, says EPA. In fact, EVs generally have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline cars because they have no tailpipe emissions. As for the impact of generating the electricity to charge these cars, “research shows that an EV is typically responsible for lower levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) than an average new gasoline car.”
  2. Electric vehicles are worse for the climate than gasoline cars because of battery manufacturing. EPA says over the lifetime of an EV, even when considering manufacturing, greenhouse gas emissions are typically lower than those of gasoline-powered autos. This is because, while manufacturing the battery requires additional energy, overall, an EV is better for the climate.
  3. The increase in electric vehicles entering the market will cause the U.S. power grid to collapse. This is a popular belief in the lists by both EPA and MyEV. The reality is that there are two reasons why this is unlikely: EVs can be charged overnight or at other times when electricity is not in peak demand and left-over energy, from an EV battery can be used to feed the grid and supply energy.
  4. There is nowhere to charge. EPA reports that over 51,000 charging stations are currently available to the public. MyEV points out that most EVs are charged overnight at home; that doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for more public stations, but it does mean there is not likely to be a scramble for stations. Also, the EPA reports that EVs can be charged with the same outlet in your home as other appliances, like a toaster.
  5. Electric vehicles don’t have enough range to handle daily travel demands. This persistent and damaging myth makes it sound like EVs are only good for a trip of a few miles. Not true, says EPA. Mileage varies with travel conditions, but “most EV models go above 200 miles on a fully-charged battery, with nearly all new models traveling more than 100 miles on a single charge.”

So What?

These myths are widespread and influence consumer behavior; they are also incorrect. Believing them is costly to you personally because it keeps you from exploring EVs as an option. Believing these myths is also costly because they prevent you and others from using this technology for the good of the planet.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

Saving Money

10 Best Selling American Cars In 2023

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Own Your Home

Saving Money

5 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Own Your Home

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Save 20% of Your Middle Class Income

Savings Advice

How To Save 20% of Your Middle Class Income

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Costco: Best Sale Items for January 2024

Shopping

Costco: Best Sale Items for January 2024

January 03, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Products That Depreciate the Most

Shopping

7 Products That Depreciate the Most

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 8 Major Appliances Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

These 8 Major Appliances Are Wastes of Money

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Shopping

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

Savings Advice

Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary: You Should Hate Wasting Money on These 5 Things

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 — How to Protect Yourself

Savings Advice

These 5 Scams Will Be Most Popular in 2024 -- How to Protect Yourself

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Signs You’ve Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

Savings Advice

10 Signs You've Mastered the Art of Frugal Living

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Consider Before Leasing a Car To Get the Best Deal

Saving Money

9 Things To Consider Before Leasing a Car To Get the Best Deal

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

Savings Advice

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ford Hikes Price of One Popular Electric Truck by $5,000, Dropping Others by Similar Rates — Is It Cheaper Than Tesla?

Saving Money

Ford Hikes Price of One Popular Electric Truck by $5,000, Dropping Others by Similar Rates -- Is It Cheaper Than Tesla?

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things That Are Just as Cheap on Amazon as They Are at Dollar Tree

Shopping

6 Things That Are Just as Cheap on Amazon as They Are at Dollar Tree

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Pricey Home Renovations Worth Every Penny, According to Real Estate Experts

Saving Money

7 Pricey Home Renovations Worth Every Penny, According to Real Estate Experts

January 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!