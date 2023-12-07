Skip These 5 Trendy Cars for More Reliable Models Instead

©Stellantis

If you’re in the market for a new car, you might believe that investing in a well-known brand will offer the most value and reliability.

After all, if you see these cars everywhere you go, they must be good, right? Not necessarily, according to a new assessment from Consumer Reports. The website found that some of the bestselling models of past years, from companies like Volvo and Jeep, may not be your best choice.

These trendy cars scored low points when it came to reliability, while their less popular counterparts impressed the CR team. In some cases, the alternatives also cost thousands of dollars less than the most popular cars in their class.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L turns heads on highways with its classic styling and the passion many drivers have for the brand. But the new three-row version of this mid-sized SUV scored just 23 out of 100 for reliability and 2 out of 5 in owner satisfaction. On top of that, CR pointed out that it has lackluster acceleration and a “noisy V6 engine.”

Instead, CR recommended taking a look at the 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The base price is just $36,620 compared to the Grand Cherokee’s starting price of over $42,000. The hybrid engine gives it incredible fuel efficiency of 35 mpg combined, and it scores a solid 75 out of 100 for reliability and 4 out of 5 in customer satisfaction.

2024 Volvo XC60

Volvo has been renowned for its safety and customer satisfaction for years, but the XC60 2-row luxury SUV falls short of the brand’s reputation, according to Consumer Reports. Although the car still boasts state-of-the-art safety features, other brands have caught up. The predicted reliability of the XC60 is cause for concern. It scored just 33 out of 100, with a 2 out of 5 for owner satisfaction. For a vehicle that starts at more than $46,000, and can go as high as $75,250 with all the bells and whistles, you should be able to expect better.

CR suggested the Lexus NX Hybrid, with a starting price nearly $5,000 less than the Volvo and a reliability rating of 73 out of 100. The hybrid engine gives it a fuel efficiency of 38 mpg combined, and its superior handling and other features gave the Lexus NX Hybrid the No. 2 spot on CR’s list of luxury compact SUVs.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

If you’re purchasing a minivan, reliability is probably one of your biggest concerns. Whether you’re driving cross-country on a family vacation or shuttling the kids to sports practice, you need a vehicle that will keep up.

The Chrysler Pacifica, known for its comfort and luxury, was a top choice for decades. But CR doesn’t recommend the new hybrid model for 2024. In fact, the vehicle ranked fifth out of six options for three-row minivans and was rated “least reliable vehicle” in CR’s Annual Auto Surveys. Its predicted reliability is just 14 out of 100 and the vehicle received an overall score of 53.

Instead, consider the affordable Kia Carnival. It’s not a hybrid so you won’t get the same level of fuel efficiency, but you will get rock solid reliability of 68 out of 100. Plus, the vehicle lists for $33,200, which is nearly $6,000 less than the starting price for the Pacifica.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

The Volkswagen Jetta is an affordable small car with a base price of $21,435. But it only scored 55 overall in CR testing and falls short in reliability and owner satisfaction, with scores of just 25 out of 100 and 1 out of 5, respectively.

The zippy Mazda 3 fares better, delivering the fun and reliability the Jetta used to have. Starting at $24,170, the Mazda 3 is the pricier choice, but not by much. Plus, the high marks for reliability (72 out of 100) deliver peace of mind that’s worth the added cost.

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a popular luxury car thanks to its combination of smooth handling and sleek styling. But it falls short in reliability and owner satisfaction, according to CR. It scored just 19 out of 100 in predicted reliability and a dismal 1 out of 5 for satisfaction. CR predicted problems with the powertrain, steering and suspension, brakes and more based on past performance.

The BMW 3 Series, on the other hand, was ranked No. 1 in luxury cars, with a predicted reliability of 59 out of 100. Its handling, acceleration, braking and overall performance all stood out to CR reviewers. It’s slightly less expensive than the Mercedes, too, starting at $44,500 compared to $46,950 for the C-Class.

Last Thoughts

Just because a vehicle has been a top choice in the past doesn’t mean the newest model keeps up with the brand’s reputation. Your emotions may factor into the car-buying process, since you might feel that a certain brand of vehicle resonates with you.

“Consumers tell us they prioritize factors such as reliability and safety when shopping for a car, but when it comes time to buy, very often a car’s styling or its image tips the decision,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, stated.

It’s important to consider more objective facts and statistics, such as reliability ratings, before making such an important financial decision.

