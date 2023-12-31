Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

10 Used Luxury Cars That Are Surprisingly Affordable

4 min Read
By Sean Bryant
Car salesmen send car keys to new owners.
Berki Alin / iStock.com

When you think of luxury cars, one of the first words that may come to your mind is probably “expensive.” However, there are options for used luxury cars that are surprisingly affordable. These cars offer style, reliability, comfort, performance, and technology without breaking the bank. 

10 Used Cars That Fit Many Budgets

There are a variety of luxury cars that are affordable in used models. This list includes SUVs, sedans, coupes, and sports cars to showcase various options based on your needs and desires. The national average fair purchase prices used in this article come from the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price national average as of December 2023.

No matter what type of car you are looking for, you can find one that fits your needs and budget.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is Mercedes’ second smallest SUV, but it has a roomy first and second row, making it a good option for taller drivers. There is a third row, which is very small compared to other three-row SUVs. The 2020 GLB’s exterior looks similar to the G-Class, but the attractive interior cabin more closely resembles Mercedes’ other entry-level models. The national average fair purchase price for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is estimated at $28,283.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is an entry-level Mercedes with an SUV-like exterior, a stylish interior, and cabin technology. The national average fair purchase price for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is less than $30,000 with average mileage. 

Make Your Money Work for You

2017 Audi A4

The 2017 model of the Audi A4 has a timeless look that has aged well. The interior cabin is simple but elegant and has several safety assistance features. As one of the older models on our list, the 2017 Audi A4 has depreciated in value, making it an affordable option for a luxury car. The national average fair purchase price for a 2017 Audi A4 is estimated at just $18,411 for the Premium Plus Sedan 4D.

2018 Audi A6

If you want a slightly larger car, the 2018 Audi A6 has the same timeless exterior as the A4. The A6 has a driver-focused experience, including all-wheel drive. The national fair purchase price for a 2018 Audi A6 is currently estimated at $24,819 for the 2.0T Sport Sedan 4D.

2019 Audi Q3

The 2019 Audi Q3 is the most current generation of the Audi Q3. It has a good-looking exterior and interior, a high-end infotainment system, and several safety features. The national average fair purchase price for a 2019 Audi Q3 is currently estimated at $25,524 for the Premium Plus Sport Utility 4D.

2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400

The 2017 version of the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 really stands out from its previous versions in styling. The car has a twin-turbo V6, 400 horsepower, and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The national average fair purchase price for a 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 is estimated at $28,223.

2022 Genesis G70

The 2022 model of the Genesis G70 enjoyed a major redesign with a new look, including split headlights and taillights, new technology features, and a redesigned interior. Options include a 3.3T V6 or a 2.0T. However, the larger engine doesn’t cost much more, but it delivers a much better drive if that is something you value. The national average fair purchase price for a 2022 Genesis G70 is $26,768 for the 2.0T Sedan 4D and $32,350 for the 3.3T Sedan 4D.

Make Your Money Work for You

2021 Genesis G80

The 2021 Genesis G80 has an upgraded exterior and interior that includes metal switches, a new wheel design, a roomy cabin, leather interior details, and an open-pore wood trim exterior. It also has a 3.5L turbo V6 engine with 375 horsepower. The national average fair purchase price for a 2021 Genesis G80 is currently estimated at $38,881.

2016 Cadillac XTS

The 2016 is the last of the old-school Cadillac XTS models. This premium SUV gets 28 miles per gallon for highway driving, making it a fuel-efficient option. Cadillacs are also known to be reliable long-term cars. As the oldest option on our list, the 2016 Cadillac XTS is also one of the most affordable options. The national average fair purchase price for a 2016 Cadillac XTS standard sedan 4D is currently estimated at $14,430. 

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

If you are looking for a luxury crossover that can handle off-road driving, check out the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. This car is an entry-level luxury model for Land Rover, with a stylish exterior, a comfortable interior, and all-terrain tech. The national average fair purchase price for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is currently estimated at $38,562.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

8 Ways Frugal People Save Money and Time

Savings Advice

8 Ways Frugal People Save Money and Time

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Hidden Fees Are Costing Americans Billions: What You Can Do About It

Savings Advice

Hidden Fees Are Costing Americans Billions: What You Can Do About It

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Saving Money

ChatGPT Suggests: 5 Best Japanese Cars for Your Money

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart: Best Sale Items for January 2024

Shopping

Walmart: Best Sale Items for January 2024

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Cars To Avoid Buying if You Live Near the Mountains

Saving Money

8 Cars To Avoid Buying if You Live Near the Mountains

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Saving Money

10 Things the Middle Class Won't Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kick-Start a Frugal 2024 With a No-Spend Challenge

Savings Advice

Kick-Start a Frugal 2024 With a No-Spend Challenge

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Here’s the One Vacation Luxury I Always Splurge On

Travel

Rachel Cruze: Here's the One Vacation Luxury I Always Splurge On

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Mistakes the Ultra Rich Don’t Make

Saving Money

7 Mistakes the Ultra Rich Don't Make

December 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Top 3 Places To Buy a Used Car

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Bestselling Electric Vehicles of 2023

Saving Money

10 Bestselling Electric Vehicles of 2023

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Shopping

7 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!