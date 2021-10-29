Wharton Becomes First Ivy League School to Accept Cryptos for Blockchain Course Payment

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is accepting crypto as tuition for its new blockchain and digital assets program, making it the first Ivy League institution and first U.S. business school to take such a step.

Tuition for the “Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets” program can be paid in Bitcoin, Ether and USDC, according to the program’s brochure. The six-week program was developed in partnership with Prysm Group, a blockchain economic consulting firm.

Guido Molinari, managing partner at Prysm Group, tells GOBankingRtaes that the program is designed to teach professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds including business, finance and technology how to get practical value from crypto and blockchain.

“We thought it was best to showcase right from the enrolling experience one such use case, and integrate crypto for tuition fee payments,” Molinari adds.

Enrollment is open as of yesterday for the $3,800 certificate, and the first cohort will start Jan. 3, Molinari says.

Wharton is partnering with Coinbase Commerce, the company’s crypto payment processing solution.

“Coinbase’s mission is to create more economic freedom for every person and every business, and we applaud the new Wharton program for educating business leaders on the fundamentals of the cryptoeconomy,” Sanchan Saxena, VP of Product at Coinbase, said in a statement. “We are proud to support the program further by enabling Wharton to accept tuition payments in cryptocurrency, powered by Coinbase Commerce.”

The program partners include Algorand, Amazon Web Services, Forte, Hyperledger, SKALE, and Synthetix and guest speakers from Andreessen Horowitz, Circle, The Defiant, Forbes, Litecoin, Unchained podcast, the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the World Economic Forum.

According to the program’s brochure, PwC expects blockchain to boost global GDP by $1.8 trillion by 2030, indicating that the applications of this technology are only beginning to reveal themselves. In addition, Deloitte found that 83% of businesses are discussing or working on cryptocurrencies in the context of solutions or strategies. Wharton says it has designed this program Executive Education has designed this program in response to this fast economic paradigm shift, to assist business leaders in identifying and capturing the value generated by this disruptive technology.

Program highlights include introducing a standard valuation methodology for digital assets — the fundamental token valuation (FTV) — seven business school case studies, and more than 50 program lecture videos featuring Wharton faculty and industry experts.

