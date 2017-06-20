Celebrate the First Day of Summer With These Free Activities

Teach your little ones some of your favorite outdoor games from childhood. Relive memories from your youth, and make new ones playing classics like freeze tag, Simon Says and hide-and-seek.

This totally free entertainment for your kids is also a good source of exercise. They’ll be staying healthy without even thinking about it. Better yet, active outdoor games help tire kids out, ensuring a prompt bedtime.

Once they’ve been introduced to these games, you can be certain your kids will be begging you to head outside for a few rounds on the regular.

