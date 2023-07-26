6 Key Signs It’s Time To Get on Food Stamps

Igor Vershinsky / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, provided a monthly food benefit to around 41.2 million people in 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. If you find yourself struggling to afford food among your other expenses, you might wonder if it’s worth completing the application process and seeing whether you qualify. Here are six key signs it’s time to consider getting on food stamps.

You Regularly Struggle To Make Ends Meet

Higher prices for everyday expenses can leave you struggling and turning to your savings and credit cards to pay for food. With a year-to-date inflation rate of 5.7% for food in June, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, budgeting for the essentials, especially on a limited income, has become even trickier. If you’ve tried to cut costs in other areas but still struggle, getting on food stamps could offer some relief.

You Put Back Essential Food Items

It’s normal to forgo a luxury like an expensive dessert or steak sometimes. But if you often reconsider adding grocery basics to your cart, or you ask the cashier to take them off, you might benefit from food stamps. This especially applies if you’re usually a good budgeter who already shops around and uses coupons to reduce your grocery bill.

You Rely on Cheaper, Less Healthy Food

With a strained budget, you might be able to afford enough food but have to rely on low-quality options. For example, you might skip fresh fruit and veggies for cheaper processed food. In that case, food stamps could help you buy more healthy food for your family.

Your Employment Situation Has Changed

If you’ve experienced a layoff or schedule cuts, your household income might be low enough to qualify for food stamps. And even if you don’t have trouble affording food yet, the food stamps could help offset the burden of other expenses until your employment situation improves. Plus, you could benefit from the training and employment programs your state offers to SNAP recipients.

You Already Use Food Banks

Providing items directly to help reduce food insecurity, food banks are a lifeline you might already use. If you do rely on a local food bank’s services, it’s worth applying for SNAP. Not only would getting on food stamps provide you with more food choices than the food bank, but it would be another helpful supplement so your family has enough to eat.

You Meet Your State’s Requirements

Even if you might only get a small amount, meeting your state’s SNAP requirements is a good sign you should apply. Eligibility criteria include meeting residency requirements and having income and assets that fall within program limits. Work requirements also apply, except for specific groups such as pregnant women and seniors.

You can check your state’s SNAP website, which you’ll find linked to this USDA webpage, or call to learn about specific rules and check your eligibility.

