Does Albertsons Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

Albertsons, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., accepts SNAP EBT as payment in stores and online for delivery and DriveUp & Go pickup orders.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides benefits to low-income households across the country. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards. If you’re shopping in-store at Albertsons, your EBT card works just like a regular debit card at the register.

Your EBT card can only be used on SNAP-eligible items, which include most food items, excluding food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

Albertsons also accepts SNAP and EBT Cash for delivery and pickup orders in any state where the company offers online delivery and pickup services. However, not all states offer EBT Cash as an online payment option. The company says to check with your local SNAP office to see if EBT Cash is available to use for online transactions.

To check out with your SNAP EBT or EBT Cash card, enter your SNAP EBT card information and click “Apply Payment” in the payments section of the checkout screen at the register. Choose the benefit amount you’d like to use for the transaction. If you don’t have enough SNAP funds in your account, or if you’re purchasing items not eligible for SNAP, you will need to use a separate form of payment to make up the difference.

SNAP EBT purchases are not available through the Albertsons app. However, the grocery chain is actively working on it. Any edits to your online order must be done from your desktop or mobile web.

