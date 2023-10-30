Food Stamps: BJ’s Wholesale Becomes First Club Retailer To Accept SNAP for Groceries — How To Use With Instacart

PaulMcKinnon / Getty Images

BJ’s Wholesale Club and Instacart announced that SNAP, formerly called food stamps, can now be used to buy groceries through the Instacart app and website for delivery in an hour. BJ’s is the first warehouse retailer to accept SNAP EBT cards for groceries via Instacart.

“SNAP recipients tell us that grocery delivery helps stretch their food budgets while saving them time,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health, as reported by The Shelby Report. “Through our partnership with BJ’s, we’re excited to offer families a more convenient way to get the fresh groceries and essential pantry staples they need.”

According to Grocery Dive, shoppers can use their SNAP EBT card to pay for SNAP-eligible groceries. Shoppers can also split the payment at checkout and use their EBT card and another form of payment to complete their shopping in one transaction. The program covers all of BJ’s 238 clubs in 19 states.

BJ’s customers can enter their EBT card information as a form of payment on their Instacart profile. On the Instacart app or website, go to account settings and tap or click “Add EBT SNAP card” Next, tap or click “Add” next to EBT SNAP card. Enter the first name, last name and EBT card number. Re-enter the card number to confirm and select “Save.”

Per Instacart’s rules, you can only save one EBT card to your account. If you need to change your EBT card, remove the first one before adding a new one. You must also add a credit or debit card to your Instacart account to use your SNAP EBT card. Instacart says this covers fees, bottle deposits in some states, taxes, delivery tips and other non-EBT eligible items you want to purchase.

To enjoy your member-only pricing, go to your account settings and enter your 11-digit BJ’s membership number under “Loyalty Cards.” When you’re ready to begin your order, search for BJ’s Wholesale Club through the Instacart app or website and start shopping.

