Does Aldi Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

jetcityimage / Getty Images

With more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, Aldi is one of the biggest grocery chains in the U.S. As with most grocery chains, Aldi customers who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can use their SNAP EBT cards to buy food at participating locations.



See: Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Find: Does Food Lion Accept SNAP EBT Cards for Groceries Online or Just In Stores?

All of Aldi’s locations accept SNAP EBT cards for payment, the company said on its website. SNAP/EBT is available for in-store or online purchases, with options for delivery or curbside pickup.

SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards. Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is to be reloaded.

Make Your Money Work for You

Aldi also lets SNAP customers buy non-SNAP products, though they will have to pay for those separately with cash or a debit card.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

Fruits and vegetables.

Meat, poultry and fish.

Dairy products.

Breads and cereals.

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants that produce food to eat.

Learn: Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Explore: Do Wawa Convenience Stores Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card: alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

More From GOBankingRates