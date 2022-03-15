Does Kroger Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Kroger is one of the world’s largest retailers and accepts SNAP EBT cards as payment at its nearly 2,800 stores across 35 states. Your SNAP EBT can also be used if you make a purchase at Kroger.com or on the Kroger app.

If you make a pickup order, select a pickup time that’s most convenient for you and click “EBT at Pickup” as your payment option. A Kroger associate will shop the order and you’ll be notified once your order is ready.

At pickup, swipe your EBT card on the mobile point-of-sale system to complete the order. The associate will load your order into your vehicle. Ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance must be paid using another form of payment. Pickup is also free on orders of $35 or more.

According to Kroger, SNAP EBT payment is not currently supported for delivery orders. You’ll need to use a different form of payment for delivery — or you can shop in-store or make a pickup order if you want to use your EBT card.

Kroger EBT-eligible items must meet USDA SNAP eligibility guidelines. This includes any household food items, such as:

Fruits and vegetables.

Meat, poultry and fish.

Dairy products.

Breads and cereals.

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Querysprout says that Kroger has also waived the $4.95 pickup fee, and there’s no minimum order amount required for EBT card payments.

