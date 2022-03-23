Does Food Lion Accept SNAP EBT Cards for Groceries Online or Just In Stores?

Food Lion customers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to shop in stores and online at participating Food Lion stores.

Customers can shop at any participating Food Lion store, as long as the state that issued the EBT card is currently enrolled in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income residents. According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to purchase most food products, including:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants

SNAP recipients in North Carolina are now able to redeem their EBT benefits while shopping online at Food Lion through Food Lion To-Go, a service that allows customers to shop online and have their groceries ready for them to be picked up at the store upon their scheduled arrival.

Food Lion has also partnered with Instacart, allowing SNAP recipients to use their EBT card to make purchases on the grocery delivery and pickup platform.

“We’re excited to offer our North Carolina neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce at Food Lion.

“Food Lion To-Go allows customers the ability to shop from wherever is most convenient, while still ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food to nourish their families. It’s one of the many ways Food Lion makes grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for our neighbors,” he added.

To use your EBT card online, go to shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app, enter your ZIP code, select your local store and start shopping for eligible items. A credit or debit card must also be linked to your Food Lion account to cover fees, bottle deposits, taxes, delivery tips and any other non-EBT items you may want to purchase.

Although EBT purchases made through Food Lion To-Go are currently only available in North Carolina, the company plans to expand the number of states and retailers accepting online EBT payments on the Food Lion platform.

