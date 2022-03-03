Advertiser Disclosure
North Carolina SNAP Schedule: March 3 Marks First Day of Monthly EBT Payments

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Shot of a man shopping for groceries with his son in a supermarket stock photo
kupicoo / iStock.com

In North Carolina, electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards are issued through the North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services. SNAP recipients use EBT cards to access these FNS benefits, which can be used like any regular credit or debit card at any authorized grocer or vendor.

FNS recipients in North Carolina can apply for SNAP benefits by filling out a form at their local Department of Social Services office. Applicants can also apply for SNAP benefits online through a state system called ePASS, which is a web-based, self-service tool that allows residents to apply and manage FNS benefits.

Benefit payments in North Carolina are fairly straightforward. The day payments are deposited depends on the last number of the recipient’s Social Security number.  The schedule is the same every month, and benefits are deposited from the 3rd through the 21st day of each month.

Benefits are deposited even if that day is on weekend or holiday. The payment schedule is as follows:

If your SSN ends in:Your benefits will be available after 6 a.m. on the:
1March 3
2March 5
3March 7
4March 9
5March 11
6March 13
7March 15
8March 17
9March 19
0March 21
Source: Providers

If you do not have a Social Security number, benefits are paid out to you on the 3rd day of each month.

About the Author

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

